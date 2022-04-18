Vtor Pereira admits mistakes at Corinthians, talks about a mix of experience and work methods

Often questioned about how to deal with a team that has older players, the Corinthians coach spoke again about this issue at the press conference after the victory against Avaí, last Saturday. The Portuguese highlighted that the mix of players is something fundamental, he spoke of experience and method of working with so many different players.

“My concern is not the age of the team, I am concerned with keeping it as level as possible from one game to the next. It is essential to merge, I have already explained that it is impossible, and with each passing time I see it more clearly, playing a 90-minute Libertadores game and then playing with intensity and at a high level after three days. That, to me, is very clear. We have to give youth a chance, in order to make them maturegain tranquility in your game and confidence to be the solutions”, began the coach after the victory against Avaí.

“It’s the only way to have a competitive team in one day and spend three days going back to racing with some swings to what we’ve come to now, we fluctuated a little bit because we are not all aligned in terms of behavior, there is still some maturity in certain moments of the game and I felt this clearly today“, he added.

Vítor Pereira explained the concept of experience giving the example of what happened in the semifinal of the Paulista Championship. For the coach, he failed to realize the players’ recovery time capacity, and acknowledged that insisting on the same team was a bad decision.

“Experience, in my opinion, we can have ten years of experiences, we can accumulate ten years of doing stupid things, that for me is not experience. Experience, for me, is when we go through a situation, we are faced with problems, we reflect together, not only me, but also the whole team.my staff and we came to the conclusion that reaching a semifinal, for example, at São Paulo’s house, in that state, we left embarrassed, because we know that we have the capacity to do a lot, to play a higher quality football, more consistent, much more aggressive, but due to physical incapacity, because we didn’t have time to rest and because I insisted on the same team, we arrived at the game in a bad state”, commented the coach.

“Experience is experiencing this, realizing the recovery times of my team, of the players that work, which are different from other teams I’ve had, I’ve had teams with a lower average age, and the recovery capacity was faster, but the reality, the experience is to reflect, is to know how to do. We only grow in terms of experience when we try and make mistakes, if we make mistakes, we reflect and then we will no longer do it the same way, we change.“, he said.

The coach also talked about his method of work, thinking mainly about the players’ rest time and how he deals with it game by game. For Vítor, players need to be well to play, and this is very well placed for the older and younger ones.

“Let’s imagine that I call one of the players to my office who, looking at the resume, how am I going to convince a player to understand that if he doesn’t have a good way of expressing himself on the pitch, he will be criticized for not playing at his level, because here snake. If I go to the field tired, I can’t press, I can’t move, I can’t enter spaces, because I don’t have energy, naturally that’s not the image they want to have. Fundamentally, a player who has already won everything he wants at the end of his career is recognition, he plays for that, to listen to people, who despite his age, are fine, manage to help and that’s how I try to convince them”, commented Vítor Pereira

“When they go to the field and they are tired, they cannot play at their level, but this is valid for both the most experienced player and the youngest, when I put the youngest, he plays 90 minutes and the training is heavy, the game was demanding, it was very physical, after three days they go to the game and at 60 minutes they start to drop, they start to decrease the level and they fail. I think of two players, I won’t say who they are, but one is more experienced and the other is younger. If we are not physically available, it hides a little, but if you see that it is not well. If they want to play well and want praise, they need to be well, it is better to rest and present their level. rest and be well”, he concluded.

