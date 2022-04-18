Vtor Pereira has the best start among the last five coaches of Corinthians; see retrospectives

Coach Vítor Pereira completed ten games in charge of Corinthians last Saturday, in the victory against Avaí, for the Brasileirão. Compared with his predecessors Sylvinho, Vagner Mancini, Tiago Nunes and Fábio Carille, the Portuguese has the best use in this beginning of work.

In front of Timon, Vítor has a record of five wins, one draw and four defeats., adding 16 points out of a possible 30. Thus, it presents a utilization of 53.33%.

By comparison, Sylvinho, the last coach to complete ten duels before Pereira, had the worst start of the five. In summary, the former coach had two triumphs, five draws and three setbacks. Of the 30 possible, he won only 11 and, with that, he added 36.67% of success.

The closest to the percentage of the Portuguese was Vagner Mancini, who reached 50% of success in the first ten clashes for the alvinegro club. To achieve this result, he led the Corinthians in four wins, three draws and three defeats. Thus, he reached 15 points, one less than the current commander.

Tiago Nunes, at the beginning of 2020, saw Timão win four matches, draw in two and lose another four, reaching 14 points (46.67%). Fábio Carille, in 2019, the year of his last spell with the team, got 13 points with three wins, four draws and three defeats (43.33%).

During the passage between these coaches, Itaquera’s team was still commanded by interim Fernando Lázaro and Dyego Coelho. However, during that period, the respective ones did not reach the same ten consecutive games as Vítor Pereira. Therefore, their results were not counted in order to make a fairer comparison.

The Portuguese commander makes his 11th appearance for Corinthians this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm. At Estádio do Café, in Londrina, he leads the team in the debut of the Copa do Brasil, against Portuguesa, in Rio de Janeiro.

