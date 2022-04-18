Vtor Pereira reveals challenge to J and says that Corinthians striker has already lost three kilos

After Corinthians won against Avaí, for the second round of the Brasileirão, last Saturday, coach Vítor Pereira revealed a kind of bet with striker Jô. The challenge was proposed for the player to lose weight.

And it worked. In a press conference, Pereira said that Corinthians shirt 77 has already lost 3.5kg since the “bet” between the two.

“Jô, for the good of him and the club, is losing weight, gaining better physical condition. He lost three and a half kilos. It is a challenge that I made him and he is responding to it, to reach his level”, said Vítor Pereira.

It is worth remembering that the alvinegro coach completes 54 days at the club this Monday. In his first month in charge of the Parque São Jorge team, the Portuguese experienced an episode of indiscipline from Jô.

In March, the player missed team training without justification. The next day, after talking to the club, Timão did not accept the athlete’s explanations and imposed a fine on shirt 77. The coach demanded a “professional attitude” from Jô and stated that this type of situation could not happen again.

In the current season, Jô has ten matches and two goals for Corinthians – the team has played 18 games. The last time the player entered the field was in the victory against Deportivo Cali, for Libertadores, last week. With the Portuguese, he even started twice.

Corinthians’ next commitment is the debut in the Copa do Brasil, this Wednesday, at 21:30, against Portuguesa, from Rio de Janeiro. After that, on Saturday, the team faces Palmeiras for the third round of the Brasileirão.

