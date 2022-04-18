Wagner Moura’s character in “Iluminadas” is Brazilian because of his influence

On the 29th, the series “Illuminated” (“Shining Girls”) will reach the Apple TV+ with an illustrious Brazilian presence: the actor Wagner Moura will be one of the protagonists of the production, joining Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Jamie Bell (“Billy Elliot”), Amy Brenneman (“The Leftovers”) and Phillipa Soo (“Hamilton”).

For over the last week, to bring some details about his newest television experience in Hollywood, Wagner talked to some Brazilian press vehicles, such as splash and The globe — and his interviews brought up some interesting particulars about the series, such as the fact that his character became Brazilian because of him.

In the book that gave rise to “Iluminadas”, written by Lauren Beukes, Dan Velazquez (Wagner’s character) is Puerto Rican, something that showrunner Silka Luisa wanted to keep it — both to align with the book’s Caribbean origins and to honor her own Dominican ancestry. Wagner, however, asked for the character to be made Brazilian for the simple sake of making him more “organic”:

For Silka, this Caribbean thing was very strong, but I asked Dan to be Brazilian. It was kind of like this, but I thought it was more organic. And also because I wanted to speak Portuguese in an American series (laughs).

Subsequently, the showrunner agreed that the move was beneficial for the series and that Wagner was right to want to speak Portuguese and keep his accent.

According to the actor, his role in “Iluminadas” is also an opportunity to return – albeit on stage – to journalism, his craft. In the series, described as a “thriller metaphysical”, Dan is a reporter who teams up with archivist Kirby (Moss) to investigate a series of crimes that took place in Chicago and find out if the murders are related to an assault she suffered. The actor stated the following:

I’m a journalist by training. I believe that journalism, especially today, is a profession that is in a very difficult place, especially with the advancement of fake news and with people acquiring information through social networks. We are seeing world leaders discrediting the work of journalism, reporters being murdered for doing their jobs. I was happy to take that side back a little bit.

In the interviews, Wagner also shared the friendship that he developed with the series’ team — the actor was in full production of “Iluminadas” while following the comings and goings of the release of “Marighella”, his first film as a director, whose debut was postponed several times by the National Film Agency (Ancine).

About his relationship with his colleague Moss, Wagner was even more complimentary, stating that he developed a strong friendship with the actress and came to admire her as a professional who acts and directs at the same time – in addition to starring, Moss directs two episodes of the production. According to Wagner, the experience with his colleague inspired him to face the challenge of “self-directing” on stage at some point.

Finally, the actor celebrated the fact that Brazilian actors — like himself, Rodrigo Santoro, Alice Braga, Bruna Marquezine and many others — are finally starting to overcome the Latin archetype held by Hollywood for decades:

I believe that we are managing to break the stereotype of Latin characters. And this is something unstoppable, because the reality is that we are part of something. In the United States, we are a large community, with political importance and social importance. Of course, we have to be represented as we are, […] it’s up to us artists to fight for it. And yes, to refuse cartoon characters, to seek this real space in the American industry.

Very cool, no?

