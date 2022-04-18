‘We lost to ourselves’, evaluates Geninho after setback against Floresta

After the 1-0 defeat at home against Floresta, for the second round of Serie C, coach Geninho said that the main failure for Vitória to have been defeated by Barradão was the low use of the team in the offensive sector during the match. According to the coach, “we lost to ourselves”. Geninho said at the post-match press conference that Leão played below his potential.

“Well, I said when the game was over for our team that we lost to ourselves. We lost on top of mistakes that we had in both the first and second half. In the first half we didn’t play. It was really bad. Far below what we can play. The team came in nervous, the team missed the pass. The first ball a player missed, he did not risk the play again. The play presented itself and he didn’t do it. Some players felt the game a lot. Although the opponent only took one shot at the goal during the first half, we also had very few chances”, he said.

Vitória’s main weapon of transition in the match on Saturday night (16), the midfield took a long time to gear up. The direct connections between the line of three defenders and the attack did not create danger for Floresta, so much so that the coach admitted in the interview the difficulty of his defenders.

“Look, I think my defenders really had a serious problem leaving the game. Something they had already done relatively well in the first game. Except in that rain game [contra o Remo, semana passada], you can not analyze, right? But what happens is that our team is playing very pressured, very nervous, and it still has that legacy of the regional championship, right? So he comes with a very big load”, he said.

In the final stage, Vitória improved and the coach commented on the technical and tactical superiority: “I think that in the second half we played an excellent game, we massacred. It was a game of cat and mouse. They had another chance on another foul. Only. So it was a game where the opponent had set pieces twice and scored once. If we count the second half, I had at least six real chances.”

The tactical change promoted by Geninho at half-time left the duo that won the Bahia Championship title for Atlético de Alagoinhas on the field: Miller and Dionísio. Used to playing together, with more dynamics, Vitória flowed better at the beginning of the second stage.

For the commander, it is very likely that the two will fight for ownership throughout the season. Especially after the complete adaptation to the new club.

“Of course, for these players, the tendency is for them to grow in production as they fit in better within the group, get to know their teammates better. But they did very well in my assessment, they came in and lived up to what we expected of them within the expectations we had, as I said in such a short time working on the cast, right? And I hope that others who are arriving will also collaborate in the same way”, added Geninho.

The coach was asked if he would need reinforcements for the Serie C sequence. Cautiously, he stated that he prefers to give the athletes the necessary training time. “I think we have good people there. [no elenco] and I think those who are will help. It’s difficult for you to charge, but I thought that two players who joined today did well, Dionisio and Miller. Players who arrived two days ago, three days ago. So it’s difficult for you to demand better performance from these players. And they were better than a lot of people. So that gives us hope that these players can help us with a sequel, when we have others that we’re not even using.”

Vitória’s next match for Serie C will be on April 24, at 6 pm, away from home against Ypiranga-RS. Before, on the 20th, the Bahian team visits Fortaleza for the Copa do Brasil. It’s the third round first leg.