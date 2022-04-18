What Happens If You Don’t Take It Out?

At the end of March, the Central Bank released a new schedule for the redemption of money forgotten in banks by the Values ​​Receivable (SVR) system. The schedule extends until April 16, and from May there will be a new round of consultations, which may yield new withdrawals.

But, what happens if someone has the amount to be withdrawn from the bank and doesn’t ask for the ransom?

According to the BC (Central Bank), nothing.

According to the institution, the resource belongs to the citizen and will be kept in the institutions indefinitely until the owner asks for the rescue. That is, the forgotten money will remain there, forgotten.

The deadlines established by the BC for consultation and transfer requests, according to the citizen’s date of birth and creation of a company account, was just a way of organizing the demand, clarifies the institution.

What is the Value Receivable System?

The Central Bank created the SRV (System of Values ​​Receivable) so that the population can check if they have forgotten money in bank accounts that have already been closed or due to fees charged unduly in credit operations.

In April, the calendar looks like this:

April

April 1: citizens born or companies open from 1964 to 1967;

April 2: recap for all the above groups;

April 3: closed;

April 4: 1968 to 1971;

April 5: 1972 to 1975;

April 6: 1976 to 1979;

April 7: 1980 to 1981;

April 8: 1982 to 1983;

April 9: new recap (groups from April 4 to 8);

April 10: closed;

April 11: citizens born or companies open from 1984 to 1985;

April 12: 1986 to 1988;

April 13: 1989 to 1992;

April 14: 1993 to 1997;

April 15: 1998 onwards;

April 16: recap (groups from April 11 to 15).

new queries

The Values ​​Receivable system will be closed between April 17 and May 1 for “reformulation”, according to the BC. From this, a new update may yield new redemptions, even to those who have already withdrawn some money in the first phase.

“The system will have new information passed on by financial institutions. That is, even those who have already redeemed their funds and those who did not have amounts receivable in the first stage must consult the system again, as the data will be updated and there may be a new resource”, he explained. the BC in a newsletter distributed to the press.

In addition, as of May 2, there will be no more need to schedule an appointment, and the redemption of values ​​can be requested at the first appointment.

beware of scams

The only site for consultation and transfer requests for forgotten amounts in banks is valorareceber.bcb.gov.br. The BC does not contact citizens directly to deal with this money or ask for confirmation of personal data.

Never click on suspicious links sent by email, SMS, WhatsApp or Telegram, or make any kind of payment to access the values.

Neither the BC nor the financial institutions will require you to provide personal data or passwords to release the money.