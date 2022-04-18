The 54th day of the war began with new attacks by Russia in various parts of Ukraine’s territory. In the early hours of today, Russia said it hit hundreds of Ukrainian military targets. Lviv city officials, meanwhile, say an attack left people dead. The municipality borders Poland.
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, 16 Ukrainian military installations in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolayiv regions in the south and east of the country were destroyed.
Check out what is known so far about the situation involving Russia and Ukraine:
- Russian President Vladimir Putin said Western countries are hurting their own economies with sanctions applied to Moscow. According to the Russian leader, inflation in Russia is stabilizing and retail demand is normalizing.
- The adviser to the mayor of the port city of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, accused Russia of opening false evacuation corridors. According to the official, Russia would be trying to create a “trap” for those who still defend the region.
- Amid renewed attacks, Ukraine has suspended humanitarian openings for the second day in a row. Ukrainian officials accused Russia of “blocking” and bombing convoys carrying civilians.
- Images circulating on social media and messaging apps show what the Moskva ship in flames would be. The vessel sank last week and became the subject of a narrative dispute over the reason for its sinking.
- Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said at least 200,000 jobs are in danger in the Russian capital due to the withdrawal and stoppage of activities by foreign companies.
- The mayor of the Ukrainian city of Bucha, Anatoly Fedoruk, said that about 20% of the residents who stayed in the village during the approximately 30 days of occupation by Russian troops were killed.
- Two British fighters captured in Ukraine by Russian forces appeared on Russian state TV and asked to be exchanged for a pro-Russian politician who is being held in detention by Ukrainian authorities.