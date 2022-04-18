The 54th day of the war began with new attacks by Russia in various parts of Ukraine’s territory. In the early hours of today, Russia said it hit hundreds of Ukrainian military targets. Lviv city officials, meanwhile, say an attack left people dead. The municipality borders Poland.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, 16 Ukrainian military installations in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolayiv regions in the south and east of the country were destroyed.

Check out what is known so far about the situation involving Russia and Ukraine: