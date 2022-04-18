What order to watch the Witch Boy movies?

The Wizarding World, as the universe created by JK Rowling in the Harry Potter literary saga is known, has conquered many fans through the books. A few years later, the franchise made its way to Hollywood, adapting the writings for theaters into eight major blockbusters.

With the conclusion of the classic saga, potterheads, as Harry Potter fans are known, yearned for new stories that carried the magic that so enchants them. Thus, in 2016, the feature film “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” was released, a prequel to the Wizarding World.

The third film in the franchise, “Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore” hits theaters this Thursday (14th). The plot features characters we know from Hogwarts, such as Albus Dumbledore, and unprecedented and surprising appearances. One of them, a source of pride for Brazilians, is the character Vicência Santos, a witch played by actress Maria Fernanda Cândido.

The new adventure by Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), which already has tickets available, is an opportunity to revisit the universe created by the writer, immortalized in books, plays and films in the franchise.

In this article, we recall all the feature films already released in the Wizarding World, organized in chronological order. Check out:

1. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016)

Despite being released years after the conclusion of the Harry Potter saga, the film presents a prelude to the story.

It is in the prequel that we are introduced to Scamander and his magical creatures, and to the challenges and dangers of the Wizarding World long before the birth of The Chosen One.

2. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018)

Before Voldemort’s emergence, Grindelwald posed a great threat and was one of the greatest dark wizards that ever lived.

Lived in the long by Johnny Depp, the interpreter ended up being replaced by actor Mads Mikkelsen, after Depp’s involvement in a lawsuit that culminated in his removal from the franchise.

3. Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets (2022)

The relationship between Albus (Jude Law) and Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is one of the focuses of the new feature, which arrives this Thursday (14) in theaters.

This time, magizoologist Newt Scamander must lead a group of wizards (and a Muggle baker) in an attempt to stop a war and Grindelwald’s rise to power.

4. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001)

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was the first feature released by the Witch Boy. Image: Warner Bros./Disclosure

In the chronology of the franchise, the first feature in the original saga takes place about 70 years after the initial events of “Fantastic Beasts”.

It was in “The Philosopher’s Stone” that we meet Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) as he discovers that he is a famous wizard. Alongside him, we see Hermione (Emma Watson), Ron (Rupert Grint) and many other characters who were already successful in literature, in a film that gave rise to one of the most profitable sagas in cinema.

5. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)

The challenges facing the trio become even darker in “The Chamber of Secrets”.

Deciding to return to Hogwarts after a frustrating vacation at his aunt and uncle’s house, Harry is visited by the house-elf Dobby, who warns him of the dangers he will be exposed to if he continues his studies of witchcraft.

6. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

News of an Azkaban inmate’s escape stirs the Wizarding World.

Over the course of the plot, Harry discovers that the prisoner has more connections to him than he thought, and that he can reveal important secrets about his past.

7. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

Robert Pattinson was in “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” Image: © 2005 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry is home to fierce competition: the Quidditch World Cup and the Triwizard Tournament.

Students from all corners of the Wizarding World arrive for the events, but a tragic death ends up dampening the festivities and worrying teachers and students alike.

8. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)

The return of Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) is a reality and wizards must organize their defense, even if some find it hard to believe in the imminent danger.

In addition to dealing with this danger, Harry and his friends are harassed by Dolores Umbridge (Imelda Staunton), the new Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher.

9. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)

The Death Eaters, followers of Lord Voldemort, are stronger than ever, threatening the safety of everyone at Hogwarts.

In an attempt to stop the dark wizard’s actions, Harry and Dumbledore go looking for clues about the villain’s origin, trying to discover any possible weak point.

10. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (2010)

The last book in the saga was divided into two film adaptations, the first being released in 2010.

Now, Harry, Ron and Hermione’s biggest challenge lies beyond the walls of Hogwarts. Alone, the trio must stop Voldemort’s actions once and for all.

11. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011)

Rupert Grint and Emma Watson shared Ron and Hermione’s first — and only — kiss in ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2’ Image: Jaap Buitendijk – © 2011 WARNER BROS. ENTERTAINMENT INC.

The Battle of Hogwarts is the main event of this second part, concluding the painful farewell to the classic saga.

The “see you later” to the Wizarding World was also marked by the goodbye to some of our favorite characters, which brought tears to many potterheads in theaters.