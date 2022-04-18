Where to watch live Portuguesa vs São Bento for the 2022 Serie A2 final

This Sunday (17) of Easter, Portuguesa and São Bento decide the A2 Series of the Paulista Championship. The teams face each other at 19:00, at the Canindé stadium, for the return game of the competition.

READ ALSO: Tickets on sale for the final between Portuguesa and São Bento

In the first leg, in Sorocaba, Lusa and São Bento were 1-1. So whoever wins wins the state title. A new tie takes the decision to penalties.

WANT TO SUPPORT NETLUSA?

Become a member and enjoy exclusive benefits

Champion in 2007 and 2013, Portuguesa seeks the third championship of the A2 Series. The club from Sorocaba won on one occasion, in 1962, and wants the bi.

Who whistles?

Referee Douglas Marques das Flores, 36, whistles, assisted by Mauro André de Freitas, 45, and Gustavo Rodrigues de Oliveira, 34. The video referees will be José Cláudio Rocha Filho, 44, and Marco Antonio by Andrade Motta Junior, 42.

Where to watch Portuguese vs São Bento live

The match will be broadcast live from NETLUSA, with narration by Gomão Ribeiro (audio only). In addition, you can follow the duel through TNT Sports Stadium, Paulistão Play, Eleven and YouTube of the Paulista Football Federation.

Follow live: