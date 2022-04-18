Wilmer Valderrama talks about possible return as Fez

“That ’90s Show”, spin-off of the hit “That ’70s Show”, will bring back some characters and Wilmer Valderrama opined about a possible return as Fez.

The new series will see the return of Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, reprising their roles as Kitty and Red Forman. And with the new Netflix series on the way, questions about the return of the original Point Place teens are growing.

In the case of some, we already know the answer: Netflix has already confirmed that it was working on deals for the return of Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis for “That ’90s Show”. However, Wilmer Valderrama as Fez, a character beloved by fans, remains an unknown.

The actor spoke to TV Insider and gave fans a glimmer of hope that a comeback could be very possible. “I’m a little busy right now, but I support them a lot. I’m rooting for them. I wish them nothing but the best,” said Valderrama. “And if the time is right, I would never say no.”

Despite the claim, the actor’s schedule seems quite full. Between his commitment as part of the main cast of “NCIS” and his role as executive producer and protagonist of the future adaptation of “Zorro” for Disney+, it will take an effort for his return to be confirmed.

Valderrama appeared in all 200 episodes of “That ’70s Show” as Fez, an exchange student part of the show’s core group. The character’s name was said to be unpronounceable by the other characters, and he was given the nickname Fez, an acronym for Foreign Exchange Student – with a poetic license to be Fez rather than Fes.

The spin-off will have a 10-episode first season and will star Callie Haverda, who will play Leia Forman, Eric and Donna’s daughter.

