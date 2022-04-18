With 14 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, BA has 511 people with the active virus; see data | Bahia

Bahia has 511 active cases of Covid-19, according to data released this Monday (18), by the State Health Department (Sesab). In addition, in the last 24 hours, there were 14 known cases of the disease and six deaths. Another 28 people were considered cured of the disease.

Deaths and cases of Covid-19 in Bahian cities

According to Sesab, of the 1,539,063 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,508,743 are considered recovered and 29,809 have died.

The bulletin also counts 1,834,939 discarded cases, 330,974 under investigation and 63,116 health professionals who have been confirmed for Covid-19.

The data represent official notifications compiled by the Board of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Monday.

The complete bulletin is available on the Sesab website and on Business Intelligence.

So far, Bahia has 11,473,298 people vaccinated with the first dose, 10,560,128 with the second dose or single dose and 5,214,889 with the booster dose.

Of the public aged 5 to 11 years, 858,888 children have already been immunized with the first dose and 265,377 have already taken the second dose.

Bahia has 953 active beds for the treatment of Covid-19. Of this total, 190 have hospitalized patients, which represents a general occupancy rate of 20%.

Of these beds, 390 are adult ICU beds with an occupancy rate of 16% (62 occupied beds).

In pediatric ICUs, 39 of the 43 vacancies are with patients, which represents an occupancy rate of 91%. Clinical beds for adults are at 10% occupancy and children’s beds at 51%.

In Salvador, of the 443 active beds, 144 are occupied (33% overall occupancy). The occupancy rate of adult ICU beds is 26% and the pediatric ICU is 97%.

Still in the capital of Bahia, clinical beds for adults are at 20% occupancy, and pediatric beds are at 57%.

