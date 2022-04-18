With Derby and game against Boca ahead, Corinthians should save holders in the Copa do Brasil | Corinthians

The next few days will be intense for Corinthians, which will have a knockout match for the Copa do Brasil, a classic against their biggest rival and an important match for the Copa Libertadores.

Aware of the difficulties he will face against Palmeiras, on Saturday, and Boca Juniors, next Tuesday, coach Vítor Pereira plans to spare holders in the duel against Portuguesa-RJ, this Wednesday, at 21:30. The match will be at Estádio do Café, in Londrina, as the Rio de Janeiro club has sold the control of the match.

There is still no definition on which athletes will be preserved, according to coach Vítor Pereira. However, he indicated that he will make several changes and give a chance to young people in the squad:

– Let’s change, there’s no doubt about it, because it’s the only way. We have two very demanding games ahead. We will be forced, even for wanting to give opportunities for players to grow and start to calm down a little, to have maturity. We will have to give opportunities to those who are working well, to take that risk. Now, they have to show what they do in training. Let’s move the team a lot, there’s no other way– declared the coach, after the victory over Avaí, last Saturday, by 3-0.

– I don’t usually talk much about the next game when we’re still discussing the last one. Out of respect for Avaí, we will essentially talk about this game. I’ve already started to think about Portuguesa-RJ, this calendar doesn’t allow you to think only game by game, you always have to think about this one and the next one, the next one and the next one. There is no other option, it has to be this way. Let’s change. I hope the team does well, the players that come in will respond, and I believe so. I have confidence.

The right-back Fagner, who was suspended in the Brasileirão, is available again for this Wednesday.

There is also expectation for the return of Gustavo Mosquito, who ended up being cut from the duel against Avaí because he had a bad case of the flu.

The matches of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil take place in a round-trip format. It is worth remembering that goals scored away from home are no longer a tiebreaker. In case of equality after the two matches, the classification is decided on penalties.

The classic between Corinthians and Palmeiras will be played at Arena Barueri, as Allianz Parque will host a musical show. The duel between Timão and Boca will take place at Neo Química Arena.

After a break last Sunday, the alvinegro cast will perform again this Monday, at CT Joaquim Grava.

