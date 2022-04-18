With five months of salary arrears, Alan Kardec terminates with Shenzhen FC and leaves China | international football

After six years in Chinese football, Alan Kardec terminated his contract with Shenznen FC for just cause and is now free on the market. The striker has not received his salary in the last five months and was able to break the bond.

At first, the player can sign with another club, but he could only enter the field from July, in the next transfer window. Kardec will file a lawsuit with Fifa on account of the failure to comply with the Chinese club’s financial commitments.

– Unfortunately, my trajectory here is ending in the way I didn’t want to, but, as a professional, I felt disrespected and with no other option but to seek this contractual termination. But my history is marked in China, with important goals, numbers and records. Now it’s time to move on and wait for the next challenge in my career. I hope he can be on the field as soon as possible – said the striker.

1 of 1 Alan Kardec celebrating a goal for Shenzhen — Photo: Sina.com.cn Alan Kardec celebrating a goal for Shenzhen — Photo: Sina.com.cn

Chongqing Lifan – today Dangdai – was Kardec’s first club in Chinese territory, where he stayed from July 2016 to April 2021. For the team, there were 108 matches and 57 goals, becoming the top scorer in the club’s history. Following, the Brazilian hit with Shenzhen FC, entering the field 19 times and scoring 12 times.