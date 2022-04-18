With hybrid voting, Vasco publishes AGE notice to change the statute to constitute SAF | vasco
The president of Vasco’s General Assembly, Otto Carvalho, published this Monday the call notice for the AGE, in which the members will vote on the proposed amendment to the statute so that the club can constitute the SAF.
Voting will take place on Saturday (30/4), in a hybrid way, between 10 am and 10 pm. The member will be able to vote virtually or at the headquarters of Calabouço, in downtown Rio de Janeiro. Everyone will receive the password and information by SMS to vote virtually.
According to the public notice, 5,889 are eligible to participate in the AGE. The listing was approved by the Board of Directors at a meeting in early April.
At the end of March, the Deliberative Council of Vasco approved the change in the statute. Now it will be up to the members to approve or not the change in the club’s bylaws.
If the constitution of the SAF is approved by the members, on April 30th, the club will wait for the binding proposal from 777 Partners to take it to the councilors to vote and again to the members, before the definitive sale of 70% of Vasco’s football to the American group.
