With reinforcements and embezzlement, Cruzeiro lists 21 athletes for a duel with Remo; see list | cruise

After carrying out the last training session in Belo Horizonte, Cruzeiro announced the members of the delegation, which is heading to Belém, Pará, to duel with Remo. The teams face each other at 21:30, on Tuesday, for the third phase of the Copa do Brasil. The list includes reinforcements and embezzlements. (see end of article) .

More cruise news

Edu on the “boss” Ronaldo: “The guy is a surreal humility”

Among the news are goalkeeper Gabriel Mesquita, defender Zé Ivaldo and striker Jajá. The last two were hired at the beginning of last week, next to Athletico-PR. They started training with the group on Friday and even travel with a chance to join the starting lineup.

1 of 3 Jajá in action during Cruzeiro training — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Jajá in action during Cruzeiro training — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

Another “new” face on the list is midfielder João Paulo, who returns after two away games due to muscle strengthening and balance work.

“Let’s go Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

2 of 3 Banner Premiere Brasileirão — Photo: Reproduction Premiere Brasileirão banner — Photo: Reproduction

On the other hand, the team has important absences for coach Paulo Pezzolano. The Uruguayan coach will not have Edu due to a muscle injury. Also with a thigh injury, Fernando Canesin remains absent, as does Filipe Machado, who is recovering from pain in his right foot.

Among the holders of the last game, the absences, in addition to Edu, are Eduardo Brock, suspended, and midfielder Neto Moura, who took the field for Mirassol in the Copa do Brasil.

The probable team cruise have:

Rafael Cabral; Rômulo, Lucas Oliveira, Wagner (Zé Ivaldo) and Rafael Santos; William Oliveira, Pedro Castro and João Paulo; Waguininho, Vitor Leque (Jajá) and Rodolfo

Watch: all about Cruzeiro on ge, Globo and Sportv