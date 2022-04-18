With Rodrygo’s goal, Real Madrid turn and beat Sevilla







Real Madrid is the isolated leader of La Liga Photo: Marcelo Del Pozo / Reuters

This Sunday, the Real Madrid visited Sevilla and won a great comeback victory by 3 to 2, in a match valid for the 32nd round of the Spanish Championship. The hosts opened up two advantage in the first half, with goals from Rakitic and Lamela. In the second half, the team led by Carlo Ancelotti sought the result and scored with Rodrygo, Nacho Fernández and Benzema.

With the triumph, Real Madrid reached 75 points, in the isolated leadership of the competition. In the next round, the team visits Osasuna, on Wednesday, at 16:30 (Brasília time). Meanwhile, Sevilla parked at 60 points, in third position. The team returns to the field next Thursday, against Levante, away from home, at 2 pm.

At 21 of the first half, Sevilla opened the scoring with a goal from Rakitic, charging a frontal free kick, at the entrance of the area. Just four minutes later, Jesus Corona was launched in the back of the defense, tried to dribble Courtois, and the ball was offered to Lamela, who finished to widen.

On the return of the break, Ancelotti promoted the entry of Rodrygo, serving Camavinga. At four minutes, the Brazilian showed his star and declined. Vinicius Jr made the move on the left and left a heel to Carvajal, who crossed low and found Rodrygo in the middle of the area. The striker finished first and scored.

At 36, Real Madrid reached the second. Carvajal went down to the right and rolled to Nacho Fernández, who arrived with a first strike and overcame the goalkeeper. In stoppage time, Rodrygo reached the baseline and provided a precise assist to Benzema, who finished with force to secure the comeback victory for Madrid.