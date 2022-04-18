With the return of a striker, Bahia starts training for Tuesday’s game



Source: Rafael Machaddo / EC Bahia

After beating Náutico last Friday (15), Bahia will return to the field on Tuesday (19), in a game for the Copa do Brasil. With a focus on Azuriz, the tricolor cast reappeared this Sunday morning (17).

The tricolor delegation returned from Recife this past Saturday, on a flight estimated to last 1h20. He got rest for the rest of the day to show up again at 9 am on Sunday, since the day off that would take place today was brought forward to last Saturday.

At CT Evaristo de Macedo, the athletes who played for more than 45 minutes against Náutico – holders and Jonathan – did a light training, to avoid physical wear and tear.

The other athletes, including Borel and Daniel, went to the field and worked on the technical part, in addition to training aimed at the tactical part.

The positive news of the day was the presence of striker Matheus Davó on the field. He has recovered from muscle discomfort and is an option for Tuesday’s match.

Mugni and Rodallega remain in treatment of his muscular problems in the DM of the club.

Rildo, Didi and Emerson Santos, who have played for other teams in the Copa do Brasil, are missing confirmed for Tuesday’s game, at Arena Fonte Nova.

The short preparation to face Azuriz will be finished this Monday (18).