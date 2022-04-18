With three goals in 16 minutes, Corinthians beats Real Brasília and becomes vice-leader of the Women’s Brasileirão | Corinthians

The goals were scored by Jaqueline, Gabi Zanotti and Adriana, all in the second half and in a 16-minute break.

First, at 5, Jaque took advantage of the rebound and opened the scoring. The second came at 11, with a header by Zanotti. The third was scored at 21, in a penalty kick.

In the first half, Timão had already balanced the net with Jaqueline, but the referee marked offside in the bid.

See too:

+ Check out the analysis of Corinthians’ victory over Avaí

+ Jô is challenged by Vítor Pereira and loses 3.5 kg

1 of 2 Corinthians players celebrate a goal in the victory over Real Brasília — Photo: Rodrigo Gazzanel / Ag.Corinthians Corinthians players celebrate a goal in the victory over Real Brasília — Photo: Rodrigo Gazzanel / Ag.Corinthians

With the result, Corinthians went to 14 points, two less than the leader Palmeiras. The team led by Arthur Elias can still be overtaken in the round by Internacional, which has 12 points and this Monday faces Atlético-MG, away from home.

Timão returns to the field for the Brasileirão next Monday, the 25th, against São José-SP. Real Brasília, in seventh place, will face Palmeiras next Sunday, away from home.

2 of 2 — Photo: Reproduction — Photo: Reproduction

Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

The ge Corinthians podcast is available on the following platforms:

🎧 Globoplay – click here to listen!

🎧 Spotify – click here to listen!

🎧 Google Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Apple Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Pocket Casts – click here to listen!

▶️ Hit play!