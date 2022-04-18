Sports

With three goals in 16 minutes, Corinthians beats Real Brasília and becomes vice-leader of the Women’s Brasileirão | Corinthians

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 days ago
0 0 1 minute read

The goals were scored by Jaqueline, Gabi Zanotti and Adriana, all in the second half and in a 16-minute break.

First, at 5, Jaque took advantage of the rebound and opened the scoring. The second came at 11, with a header by Zanotti. The third was scored at 21, in a penalty kick.

In the first half, Timão had already balanced the net with Jaqueline, but the referee marked offside in the bid.

See too:
+ Check out the analysis of Corinthians’ victory over Avaí
+ Jô is challenged by Vítor Pereira and loses 3.5 kg

Corinthians players celebrate a goal in the victory over Real Brasília — Photo: Rodrigo Gazzanel / Ag.Corinthians

With the result, Corinthians went to 14 points, two less than the leader Palmeiras. The team led by Arthur Elias can still be overtaken in the round by Internacional, which has 12 points and this Monday faces Atlético-MG, away from home.

Timão returns to the field for the Brasileirão next Monday, the 25th, against São José-SP. Real Brasília, in seventh place, will face Palmeiras next Sunday, away from home.

— Photo: Reproduction

Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

The ge Corinthians podcast is available on the following platforms:

  • 🎧 Globoplay – click here to listen!
  • 🎧 Spotify – click here to listen!
  • 🎧 Google Podcasts – click here to listen!
  • 🎧 Apple Podcasts – click here to listen!
  • 🎧 Pocket Casts – click here to listen!
  • ▶️ Hit play!

+ Watch: all about the Corinthians at Globo, sportv and ge

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 days ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Ronaldo says he will not give up Cruzeiro, but considers: “The decision will be made by the board” | cruise

4 weeks ago

Vasco considers firing Zé Ricardo and aims for a new name in the market

2 days ago

Cruzeiro wins Athletic and forwards a spot to the final of the Mineiro Championship

4 weeks ago

Barcelona beat Napoli, see how the knockout game went

February 24, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button