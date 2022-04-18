Without Eduardo Brock, Cruzeiro will have an unprecedented duo and go to the tenth center lineup this season | cruise

Even if he had the intention of repeating the lineup for the game against Remo, this Tuesday, for the Copa do Brasil, Paulo Pezzolano could not. And one of the sectors that will necessarily be changed is the back line, which has been very little changed by the coach in recent games, but which has already been extensively tested in this first quarter of the season.

Without Eduardo Brock, who is suspended for expulsion in the game against Tuntum, in the previous phase, the Uruguayan coach will have an unprecedented composition of defense. Lucas Oliveira will be alongside, for the first time, Wagner or Zé Ivaldo.

The first of them is left-handed and, theoretically, a natural substitute for Eduardo Brock, who plays exactly on the left of the defense. Zé Ivaldo, who started training with the group on Friday, is in normal physical condition, as he had been training normally at Athletico-PR.

Despite the recent arrival of Zé Ivaldo, currently, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock form the team’s titular defense duo. The two started the last seven games in which Paulo Pezzolano sent the main team to the field. Among these commitments, there was the duel with Patrocinense, in Mineiro, where all the holders were spared, with Geovane Jesus and Mateus Silva being holders in the defense.

In total, Lucas and Brock started ten matches together as starters. It was, by far, the most used duo by Paulo Pezzolano. In addition to this, eight other compositions were used by the coach. No others were repeated.

In total, eight players were used as starters in Cruzeiro’s defense, and the two who started the season as possible starters are no longer part of Paulo Pezzolano’s squad: Sidnei and Maicon. There was also an improvisation: midfielder Willian Oliveira was a defender in the 2-2 draw with Villa Nova, in Mineiro.

Cruzeiro’s full-backs in the year

3×0 URT Cruise – Mateus Silva and Eduardo Brock

Athletic 0x1 Cruzeiro – Mateus Silva and Sidnei

Cruise 0x2 America-MG – Sidnei and Eduardo Brock

Cruzeiro 1×0 Democrata GV – Mateus Silva and Maicon

Caldense 1×2 Cruzeiro – Lucas Oliveira and Maicon

Tombense 0x3 Cruzeiro – Mateus Silva and Paulo

2×1 Uberlândia Cruise – Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock

2×2 Villa Nova Cruise – Willian Oliveira and Lucas Oliveira

Sergipe 0x5 Cruzeiro – Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock

Atlético-MG 2×1 Cruzeiro – Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock

5×1 Cruise Pouso Alegre – Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock

Cruise 3×0 Tuntum – Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock

Sponsor 2×1 Cruzeiro – Mateus Silva and Geovane Jesus

Cruzeiro 2×0 Athletic – Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock

Athletic 1×2 Cruzeiro – Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock

Atlético-MG 3×0 Cruzeiro – Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock

Bahia 2×0 Cruzeiro – Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock

1×0 Brusque Cruise – Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock