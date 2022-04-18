Without top scorer, Cruzeiro runs to speed up regularization of offensive sector trio | cruise

After managing to regularize all the contracted players – and who had a bond with other clubs in the window -, Cruzeiro, now, accelerates the step to regularize the offensive trio as soon as possible. Even more knowing that it does not have, at this moment, its main scorer.

As they closed the transfer window without a link with another club, the trio Leonardo Pais, Henrique Luvannor and Rafael Silva can be regularized after the end of the regularization period. The club from Minas hopes to finalize the process this week.

1 of 4 Henrique Luvannor Cruzeiro — Photo: Globo Henrique Luvannor Cruzeiro — Photo: Globo

Henrique Luvannor was at Al Taawon, a Saudi Arabian club, Leonardo Pais was playing for Montevideo Wandererers, from Uruguay, while Rafael Silva was at Wuhan Zall, from China. Even without a link with these clubs, Cruzeiro needs to receive documentation from these countries.

Therefore, there is a longer delay, as explained by Pedro Martins, executive director of football at Cruzeiro, in a press conference last week.

– These cases are for free players. So they don’t need to enter the transfer window within Brazilian football. As they are athletes who were outside Brazil, there is some demand for documentation that takes a little longer, but the club is working so that they are fit as soon as possible

The need to have these players is even greater due to Edu’s injury. The player is out of the game against Remo and also against Tombense, in the Brazilian Series B. Cruzeiro also lost Vitor Roque. Therefore, there are fewer options for the sector.

3 of 4 Gabriel Brazão and Leonardo Pais Cruzeiro — Photo: Globo Gabriel Brazão and Leonardo Pais Cruzeiro — Photo: Globo

