Woman tied to armchair after trying to open plane door will have to pay biggest fine in aviation history

Passengers were startled to realize that flight attendants were running through the aisles, locking bathrooms and collecting suitcases.

247 – A passenger who had to be strapped to the plane’s seat after trying to attack the crew last year will have to pay the biggest fine in American aviation history. The report is from the Yahoo portal.

The woman, who went viral after being filmed taped to the chair, was fined US$81,950 (about R$385,700). This is the largest amount ever imposed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the United States.

The episode that led to the millionaire penalty happened in July 2021 and was reported by a passenger on the flight on TikTok. She explained that the crew of American Airlines Flight 1774 from Dallas to Charlotte began acting strangely during the trip.

Passengers were startled to realize that flight attendants were running through the aisles, locking the bathrooms and collecting suitcases in the overhead compartments.

The pilot even explained that there was “a bad situation on the plane”, but it was only after landing that the passengers were informed of what had happened.

The woman causing the confusion had an outbreak and demanded to get off the plane at all costs, even though she was already in the middle of the trip. She would try to reach the aircraft door to open it and attack the flight attendants who stopped her.

It took five employees to immobilize her and tie her to the seat. A video posted on TikTok shows the other passengers, at the end of the trip, walking past the woman and waving.

