Women travel between joy and absurdity in ‘Roar’

Every woman’s daily life is permeated with moments of absurdity and absolute terror – and also of joy, happiness and love, of course. The series roarcreated by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch (the duo behind glow) and based on the book by Cecelia Ahern, is an anthology of eight half-hour stories each, with elements of magical realism that serve as metaphors for female existence today. “Each of the episodes creates a physical manifestation of conversations we’ve had, experiences we’ve had, that we can’t always fully understand,” he said in an interview with Estadão Cynthia Erivo, one of the actresses of the series that premieres its eight episodes at once on Apple TV+.

Erivo plays a successful executive pressured to return to work shortly after the birth of her second child. Gradually, bite marks appear on her body, and they get worse as Ambia tries to take care of everything. “I’m not a mother, but I understand what it’s like to have to balance work, home life and family,” she said. “You can’t always handle everything, and you feel guilty that you can’t be there for everyone. Because there is this expectation that we should be able to take care of everything. But no one can be divided into three. We all need help.”

The other episodes also use the fantastic to discuss the real. In The Woman Who Solved Her Own Murder, Alison Brie is Becky, a murder victim who investigates the crime. “I love series about detectives and I never imagined one where the point of view was the girl being autopsied”, recalled the actress, in a press conference by videoconference. “It was fun to play because she’s figuring out who she was as a person. And the episode plays with the cliché of the victim who can only be the Virgin Mary or the prostitute. But what if she’s basic, likes makeup, likes looking at Instagram, does that mean her life is less valuable?”

In The Woman Who Disappeared, Issa Rae is Wanda, a writer disputed by Hollywood, who still cannot see her. In The Woman Who Ate Photographs, Nicole Kidman deals with her mother’s memory loss by eating her family photos. In The Woman Who Was Kept on the Shelf, Amelia (Betty Gilpin) one day decides to come down from the shelf where she is kept by her husband. In The Woman Who Was Fed by a DuckElisa (Merritt Wever) is a woman in a relationship with an abusive duck.

In The Woman Who Returned Her Husband, Indian immigrant Anu (Meera Syal) returns her husband to the store when she is no longer satisfied with him. In The Girl Who Loved Horses, friends Jane (Fivel Stewart) and Millie (Kara Hayward) debate revenge in the wild west. “It was a dream because I’ve been riding since I was a kid, but being an Asian American, I never thought I’d be able to do it in a movie,” Stewart said at the press conference. “I also never thought I would do anything periodical, for the same reason.”

The team behind the camera is also mostly female, including all the female directors, something that is becoming increasingly common. Kidman, who is among the producers, promised a few years ago to work more with women. And it’s fulfilling. It is the same goal of the creators of roar. “We want more and more to expand the space for women. Femininity is kaleidoscopic and we need to show it”, concluded Liz Flahive.

Alison Brie wishes you roar – which translates as “roar” – draw attention to the female experience in the world. “But the show is also very optimistic, there’s a lot of self-discovery and empowerment in each story,” she explained. “The characters are not only analyzing how they are treated by society, but also their own behaviors, flaws, fears and anxieties, and overcoming them.” Putting it all on the screen is a way of saying they are not alone.