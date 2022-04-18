News

Wonder Woman 3 | Gal Gadot teases upcoming movie updates

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 4 1 minute read

Start ” DC & DCEU » Wonder Woman 3 | Gal Gadot teases that movie may get updates soon; Look

Pre-production on the third film began during the second half of 2021.

Wonder Woman 3 | Gal Gadot teases that movie could get updates soon

With its pre-production stage started last year, in an unprecedented update, Gal Gadot encourages that wonder woman 3 may get news very soon.

With its plot completely secret, during the DC FanDome 2021, the director Patty Jenkinshad already confirmed that he was working on the screenplay for the feature film for DC Comicsin addition to their recordings being scheduled to start in early 2023.

Recently, Gal Gadot, interpreter of the Amazon for the screens, took to his social networks to make what seems like a simple publication, but that may have provoked the fans about updates soon for Wonder Woman 3, by releasing a souvenir from the sets of the second film, with a somewhat suggestive subtitles.

Check out the actress’ post:

“Welcoming the new week very casually…”, wrote the star.

With Patty Jenkins directing again, in addition to the definite return of Gal Gadot as Diana Prince, it is already confirmed that Lynda Carter will return to the third film, extending its small participation during the second feature film of the heroine.

Wonder Woman 3 continues so far without a release date set for theaters.

Felipe Pinheiro

Felipe Pinheiro
Copywriter, social media, presenter, Journalism student, Star Wars missionary and other nerds.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 4 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Homes of Russian oligarchs could be used to house Ukrainian refugees in UK, says British minister

March 14, 2022

Julia Roberts doesn’t mince words in Gaslit’s trailer; watch

March 17, 2022

Ukraine declares state of emergency and announces that Russia has approved offensive against the country | National Journal

February 24, 2022

Loving, having sex and relating like a 50+ woman – Vogue

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button