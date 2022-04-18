Wonder Woman 3 | Gal Gadot teases upcoming movie updates

Pre-production on the third film began during the second half of 2021.

Wonder Woman 3 | Gal Gadot teases that movie could get updates soon

With its pre-production stage started last year, in an unprecedented update, Gal Gadot encourages that wonder woman 3 may get news very soon.

With its plot completely secret, during the DC FanDome 2021, the director Patty Jenkinshad already confirmed that he was working on the screenplay for the feature film for DC Comicsin addition to their recordings being scheduled to start in early 2023.

Recently, Gal Gadot, interpreter of the Amazon for the screens, took to his social networks to make what seems like a simple publication, but that may have provoked the fans about updates soon for Wonder Woman 3, by releasing a souvenir from the sets of the second film, with a somewhat suggestive subtitles.

Check out the actress’ post:

“Welcoming the new week very casually…”, wrote the star.

With Patty Jenkins directing again, in addition to the definite return of Gal Gadot as Diana Prince, it is already confirmed that Lynda Carter will return to the third film, extending its small participation during the second feature film of the heroine.

Wonder Woman 3 continues so far without a release date set for theaters.