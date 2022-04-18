Would James Gunn Direct Star Wars Trilogy? Director responds · Rolling Stone

James Gunn was successful with Guardians of the Galaxy and fans imagine what the director’s job would be like in Star Wars

James Gunn is with everything in the universe of superheroes in cinemas. After the success of The Suicide Squad (2021) and Peacemaker (2022), the director and screenwriter prepares to Guardians of the Galaxy 3. But would he be willing to join another big movie franchise? (Via Omelet)

On twitter, Gunn was asked about the possibility of him directing a trilogy of Star Wars. The director responded in the negative and explained why he chose to stay out of another franchise set in space.

+++ READ MORE: DC: What are James Gunn’s three favorite characters? director responds

“I’m finishing a trilogy of guardians. Enough space opera for me for now,” he wrote. Gunn.

I’m finishing a Guardians trilogy. That’s enough space operates for me at this moment. —James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 15, 2022

Recently, Gunn took to social media to reveal that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 broke a world record. “Just heard from our makeup artists at @LegacyEffects that yesterday, #Guardians of the GalaxyVol3 officially broke the World Record for ‘most makeup devices created for a single production’ (beating The Grinch). Congratulations, folks! Thanks for keeping the practical effects alive!,” he wrote. Gunn.

+++ READ MORE: Guardians of the Galaxy: Original team will return to the MCU? James Gunn responds

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)

After two solo productions, the Guardians of the Galaxy return in the franchise’s third feature, set to premiere on May 5, 2023. Led by Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), the team has Gamora (Zoe Saldana), mantis (Pom Klementieff), Groot (Vin Diesel), nebula (Karen Gillan), Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and Drax (Dave Bautista).

In addition to the film, the director James Gunn is also working on other projects at Marvel with the characters, such as a Christmas special with the original cast and a series of shorts centered on the Baby Groot.

+++ READ MORE: Guardians of the Galaxy 3: Will Sylvester Stallone Be in the Movie?