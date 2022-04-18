Xbox Game Pass: Streets of Rage 4 and three other games will be removed soon

Every month, the Xbox Game Pass subscription service fills the catalog with its video game proposals, adding titles included in your subscription – including, from day one, even releases signed by Microsoft.

The less exciting side of this is that third-party titles are not available indefinitely, but depending on agreement with their respective publishers. For this reason, it can sometimes happen to find that a game that was recovering is close to being removed.

In this regard, Microsoft announced the next four games that will leave Xbox Game Pass, and that we therefore recommend that you recover as soon as possible, while there is time to do so. Streets of Rage 4 will be out of Game Pass later this month

From here until the end of the month, the following will be removed:

As you can see, for now we have the specific date only for the Formula 1 title dedicated to the 2019 season, while the other three games have a Game Pass exit window that is still indicative, awaiting further communications.

Games leaving Xbox/PC Game Pass on May 1st (includes Streets of Rage 4) pic.twitter.com/DVGOFqEgZI — Wario64 (@Wario64) April 17, 2022

Among these is also the fascinating Streets of Rage 4, the beat’em up that played very well at the height of the genre. The headlights also focused on Outlast 2, which is a horror that fans of the genre shouldn’t miss from now until the end of the month.

In any case, we remind you that the titles included in the Xbox Game Pass subscription are Offered at a discount in the Xbox store, in case you prefer to buy them permanently. If you want, you still have time to take them home at a reduced price.

In recent days, Microsoft has further enriched the arrows to its bow by adding new titles : of the two recent batches, one of which just a few hours ago , we have seen the debut of unmissable greats such as those of Control and Life is Strange: True Colors . To get an idea of ​​the games featured, we recommend our selection of the best.

Xbox Game Pass membership is accessible on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. In addition, it is accessible via PC, and for games that support the cloud, you can also play on smart devices such as smartphones and tablets by installing the appropriate application and arming yourself with a good connection.

The service became the benchmark for video game subscriptions, doing pretty well on everything Google Stadia had done wrong, in its idea of ​​the “Netflix of video games”.

For the future, it would certainly be interesting to have some warning about the launch of the service’s titles and, without a doubt, we are talking about a model that goes hand in hand with the vision of the video game as a consumer good than with the video game as a work. , which the market so much likes to talk about. This is a topic that our Domenico Musicò has carefully addressed in our dedicated SpazioGames Originals, which we recommend you read on.