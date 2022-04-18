Xbox is giving away a premium collector’s edition of Elden Ring

Giveaway is happening via Twitter; learn how to participate

Collector’s editions of games are always for the few. Not only because the number of copies available are few, but also because in Brazil the prices are very high, when they arrive here. But if you’re into Elden Ring and want the best collector’s edition on the range, Xbox is giving away the premium collector’s edition of Elden Ring.

To compete, you must follow the Xbox on Twitter and retweet the above post with #EldenRingSweepstakes, and be 18+. It is very difficult for Brazil to participate in these draws, but this time we were included. Candidates must be resident in a country where the Xbox Live service works.

The winner will be announced on April 26th and the lucky winner will be notified via direct message on the Twitter used to participate in the draw. The winner will have up to 120 hours to respond to the message and provide the data required by Microsoft. The prize is worth approximately US$339.98 and will be sent within eight days of the winner providing their details.

The Elden Ring Premium Collector’s Edition of this giveaway will come with the Xbox version of the game. It’s unclear which console, but it will likely be for any Xbox, as the game is available for both Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Elden Ring Premium Collector’s Edition Items

The Disc Game for Xbox

Malenia Helmet – 1:1 Replica

23cm statue of Malenia – Blade of Miquella

Exclusive Elden Ring Steelbook

40 page hardcover artbook

digital soundtrack

Poster, letters, sticker, woven patch (print for clothes)



Elden Ring is the biggest hit of the year so far and certainly one of the biggest hits of recent years. The game has its problems, yes, but it is undeniable that it has fallen in the taste of FromSoftware game enthusiasts and even newbies to the genre.

If I won the lottery, I would certainly go after the person who made the statue of the legend “Let me solo her” and put them facing each other.

Analysis | Elden Ring Platinum and 170 Hours Later: Is It All That?

Known issues still persist, but Elden Ring goes beyond them



