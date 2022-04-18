Zelensky says Russians started offensive in east

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky today announced the start of the Russian offensive against the east of the country. The region is partially under the control of pro-Russian separatists.

“Now we can say that Russian troops have started the battle for Donbass, for which they have been preparing for a long time. A large part of the entire Russian army is now dedicated to this offensive,” he said in a speech aired on Telegram.

Yesterday, Zelensky said the country will not give up the Donbas region to end the war against Russia. For the president, resisting Russian attacks in the region could influence the entire course of the war.

“I don’t trust the Russian military, nor the Russian leadership. So we understand that even though we fought and they left Kiev, it doesn’t mean that if they win Donbas they won’t [avançar] towards Kiev”, evaluates Zelensky, in an interview with CNN, published this Sunday (17).

Zelensky says Ukraine could become EU candidate in weeks

The Ukrainian president formally handed over on Monday (18) to an envoy from the European Union a completed questionnaire on the country’s accession to the bloc. Zelensky said he believed this step would lead to Ukraine gaining official candidate status within a few weeks.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen handed the questionnaire to Zelensky during a visit to Kiev on April 8, promising a faster process for Ukraine’s EU candidacy after Russia’s invasion of the country.

Zelensky presented the completed document to the EU’s envoy to Ukraine at a meeting, images released by his government showed.

“We firmly believe that this procedure (granting candidate status) will take place in the coming weeks and that it will be positive for the history of our people, given the price that has been paid on the road to independence and democracy,” the Ukrainian leader said during the meeting. .

* With AFP