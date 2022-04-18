Zoë Kravitz is the first celebrity to wear the new Saint Laurent bag

Saint Laurent once again launches an icon for world fashion, the “Icare” bag (which can be literally translated to ‘I care’). For the accessory campaign, the brand chose model Binx Walton as ambassador. The proposal of this new release is to meet the demand of the cosmopolitan woman, who is always on the move. The choice of the person to represent the bag was right! As Binx lives in the most cosmopolitan place in the world, New York and his lifestyle is very busy.

Binx Walton, when wearing the piece, opted for a look that speaks to the bag’s purpose. The model bet on jeans, sunglasses and a basic black blouse, to close an apple juice in her hand, giving that very urban air to the composition.

Video: “Icare” Saint Laurent (Reproduction/YouTube)

What makes the piece so special is the fact that it is made from 90% lambskin and produced entirely by hand. To further enhance this “jewel”, from one of the biggest brands in the world, actress Zoë Kravitz – Catwoman in The Batman – was photographed wearing the bag. It’s not the first time the actress has been spotted wearing a piece of the brand. Zoë in 2018 was invited to star in a spring campaign for Laurent, and in 2019 again the actress shone for the brand.

Photo: Icare Scholarship (Reproduction/YSL)

The accessory is worth nothing more, nothing less, than 3990 dollars, which is around 18,571 reais. The bag has two different models, a small removable bag and metal details in bronze color, which brings that cosmopolitan air to the piece. Not to mention that it is all produced in Italy.

Saint Laurent is a couture, prêt-à-porter, jewelry and perfume brand founded by fashion designer Yves Saint Lauren, together with Pierre Bergé in 1961, in France.

Featured Photo: Reproduction/YSL