19 BDRs of ETFs from the Global Manager arrive at B3
This Monday (18th), Brazilian investors won nineteen options to expose themselves to the international market through BDRs (Brazilian Depositary Receipts, receipts for assets listed abroad) of ETFs (index funds).
The assets debuted today on B3 and are managed by Global X, a New York-based manager that is part of the Mirae Asset group. The ETF BDRs will initially be intended for qualified investors (with more than BRL 1 million invested), but should soon be available for general investors as well.
These ETF BDRs will allow the investor to have exposure to 20 different sectors from other geographies without leaving the Brazilian stock market. Some of the theses of ETF BDRs include: growth and earnings, energy, technology, mining, global equities, automobiles, medicine, utilities, and the Chinese economy.
The original ETFs are traded on the Nasdaq, New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Cboe Global Markets.
Manager Global X has a net worth of US$43 billion in assets under management across its 93 ETFs. And it specializes in thematic and global perspective assets.
As informed by the manager in a note, the new ETF BDRs look beyond traditional geographic or sectorial exposures, targeting companies ready to benefit from structural changes in disruptive technology, people, demographics and physical environment.
The manager has 35 assets aimed at the strategies of the American market and also brings together theses on cybersecurity, renewable energy, fintech, health, among others.
Luis Berruga, CEO of Global X, reinforced the potential of the Brazilian market in which he believes that there was not yet an ETF supplier with the breadth and depth of Global X. In addition to the launch of the ETFs, the manager also opened an office in Brazil today.
Check out the 19 ETF BDRs:
|Name
|BDR ticker
|Business Sector
|Parity
|Exchange
|Global X US Infrastructure Development ETF
|BPVE39
|Growth and Income
|3
|Cboe Global Markets
|Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF
|BLBT39
|Sector Fund – Energy
|8
|NYSE
|Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF
|BQYL39
|Growth and Income
|3
|NASDAQ
|Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF
|BOTZ39
|Sector Fund – Technology
|4
|NASDAQ
|Global X Cloud Computing ETF
|BCLO39
|Sector Fund – Technology
|3
|NASDAQ
|Global X FinTech ETF
|BFNX39
|Sector Fund – Technology
|5
|NASDAQ
|Global X Silver Miners ETF
|BSIL39
|Mining company
|5
|NYSE
|Global X SuperDividend ETF
|BSDV39
|Global Actions
|two
|NYSE
|Global X Copper Miners ETF
|BCPX39
|Mining company
|5
|NYSE
|Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF
|BDRI39
|Automobiles
|3
|NASDAQ
|Global X MLP ETF
|BLPA39
|Sector Fund – Energy
|4
|NYSE
|Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF
|BEDC39
|Medicine
|two
|NASDAQ
|Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF
|BLPX39
|Sector Fund – Energy
|4
|NYSE
|Global X Video Games & Esports ETF
|BHER39
|Sector Fund – Utilities
|4
|NASDAQ
|Global X SuperDividend US ETF
|BDVD39
|Growth and Income
|two
|NYSE
|Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF
|BCHQ39
|Country Funds – China
|4
|NYSE
|Global X Uranium ETF
|BURE 39
|Sector Fund – Energy
|3
|NYSE
|Global X Cybersecurity ETF
|BBUG39
|Sector Fund – Technology
|3
|NASDAQ
|Global X Social Media ETF
|BSOC39
|Sector Fund – Utilities
|8
|NASDAQ
Source: B3
