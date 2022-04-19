19 BDRs of ETFs from the Global Manager arrive at B3

This Monday (18th), Brazilian investors won nineteen options to expose themselves to the international market through BDRs (Brazilian Depositary Receipts, receipts for assets listed abroad) of ETFs (index funds).

The assets debuted today on B3 and are managed by Global X, a New York-based manager that is part of the Mirae Asset group. The ETF BDRs will initially be intended for qualified investors (with more than BRL 1 million invested), but should soon be available for general investors as well.

These ETF BDRs will allow the investor to have exposure to 20 different sectors from other geographies without leaving the Brazilian stock market. Some of the theses of ETF BDRs include: growth and earnings, energy, technology, mining, global equities, automobiles, medicine, utilities, and the Chinese economy.

The original ETFs are traded on the Nasdaq, New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Cboe Global Markets.

Manager Global X has a net worth of US$43 billion in assets under management across its 93 ETFs. And it specializes in thematic and global perspective assets.

As informed by the manager in a note, the new ETF BDRs look beyond traditional geographic or sectorial exposures, targeting companies ready to benefit from structural changes in disruptive technology, people, demographics and physical environment.

The manager has 35 assets aimed at the strategies of the American market and also brings together theses on cybersecurity, renewable energy, fintech, health, among others.

Luis Berruga, CEO of Global X, reinforced the potential of the Brazilian market in which he believes that there was not yet an ETF supplier with the breadth and depth of Global X. In addition to the launch of the ETFs, the manager also opened an office in Brazil today.

Check out the 19 ETF BDRs:

Name BDR ticker Business Sector Parity Exchange Global X US Infrastructure Development ETF BPVE39 Growth and Income 3 Cboe Global Markets Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF BLBT39 Sector Fund – Energy 8 NYSE Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF BQYL39 Growth and Income 3 NASDAQ Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF BOTZ39 Sector Fund – Technology 4 NASDAQ Global X Cloud Computing ETF BCLO39 Sector Fund – Technology 3 NASDAQ Global X FinTech ETF BFNX39 Sector Fund – Technology 5 NASDAQ Global X Silver Miners ETF BSIL39 Mining company 5 NYSE Global X SuperDividend ETF BSDV39 Global Actions two NYSE Global X Copper Miners ETF BCPX39 Mining company 5 NYSE Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF BDRI39 Automobiles 3 NASDAQ Global X MLP ETF BLPA39 Sector Fund – Energy 4 NYSE Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF BEDC39 Medicine two NASDAQ Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF BLPX39 Sector Fund – Energy 4 NYSE Global X Video Games & Esports ETF BHER39 Sector Fund – Utilities 4 NASDAQ Global X SuperDividend US ETF BDVD39 Growth and Income two NYSE Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF BCHQ39 Country Funds – China 4 NYSE Global X Uranium ETF BURE 39 Sector Fund – Energy 3 NYSE Global X Cybersecurity ETF BBUG39 Sector Fund – Technology 3 NASDAQ Global X Social Media ETF BSOC39 Sector Fund – Utilities 8 NASDAQ

Source: B3

Still not investing abroad? XP strategist gives a free class on how to become a partner in the largest companies in the world, straight from your cell phone – and without speaking English

Related