2 PIS withdrawals are available today (19); see if you will receive and latest news

THE PIS 2022 has not yet been cashed out by all workers who are part of the program.

Added to that, the PIS 2021 is already being released to those who make the request indicated by the Federal Government.

See if you will receive the double PIS today (19) and check the latest news about the PIS payment.

THE PIS 2022 is the PIS of those who worked in 2020 – the PIS base year 2020.

According to data released on April 6 by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, about 561,000 workers have not yet withdrawn the PIS 2022.

This forgotten PIS money equivalent to a total of R$ 523.2 million.

THE PIS 2022 table defines the amount paid to workers based on the number of months worked in 2020:

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months worked – R$ 202;

3 months worked – R$ 303;

4 months worked – R$ 404;

5 months worked – R$ 505;

6 months worked – R$ 606;

7 months worked – R$ 707;

8 months worked – R$ 808;

9 months worked – R$ 909;

10 months worked – R$ 1010;

11 months worked – R$ 1,111;

12 months worked – R$ 1,212.

THE PIS 2022 calendar ended on March 31st.

However, there are workers who still have PIS to receive.

Click here to check the 2022 PIS calendar.

THE PIS number corresponds to the Beneficiary’s Social Registration Number.

THE PIS number can be consulted through different channels:

Via the Social Security telephone – 135;

Through Caixa Econômica Federal, telephone 0800-726-0207;

Through the websites: CNIS – National Register of Social Information -; Caixa Econômica Federal and the INSS website;

Through the applications: Digital Work Card; FGTS; Cashier Worker or Cashier Has.

THE PIS box phone is 0800-726-0207 (Cashier Assistance to Citizens), the 0800 PIS Box.

In addition, it is also possible consult the PIS by calling 158 – Hello Worker.

PIS 2021

THE PIS 2021PIS base year 2019, is being released for those who worked in 2019.

But to receive the Late PIS 2019 a request must be made beforehand.

Who is entitled to PIS 2021 are workers who:

Have been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

Received up to two minimum wages during the 2019 base year;

Performed any paid activity for at least 30 days in 2019;

They have updated data in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

Request PIS 2021; How do I receive PIS 2021?

For apply for PIS 2021just send a request:

Via the Alô Trabalhador central, calling 158;

By e-mail, sending the request to the electronic address “trabalho.uf@economia.gov.br”, and replacing the letters “uf” with the acronym of the state where the worker lives. For example, if the worker resides in Pernambuco, the e-mail will be “trabalho.pe@economia.gov.br”.

PIS 2021 consultation

For consult PIS 2021 and know if you will receive, just access the Digital Work Card application.

PIS 2021 table; PIS Table 2021

THE PIS 2021 table inform what will be the value of PIS 2021 paid to 2019 workers.

PIS 2021 varies between R$92 and R$1,100, depending on the number of months worked.

Therefore, to receive the maximum value of BRL 1,100the worker will need to have performed some activity during the 12 months of 2019.

PIS Calendar 2021; PIS 2021 payment schedule

It will also be possible to discover when the late 2019 PIS will be paid through the same Digital Work Card application.

PIS base year 2021

See below when PIS will be paid base year 2021, the PIS of those who worked in 2021.