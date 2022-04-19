3 apps to view Instagram Stories anonymously

You can view Stories anonymously on Instagram. With the help of apps and websites, you can view publications without your profile showing in the list of people who opened the photos and videos.

Apps to view Stories anonymously require you to log in with your Instagram account and display all accounts followed, including private options. Because of this login, it is recommended to change the password after using the tools and disconnect your account from these apps.

View Stories on Instagram anonymously

You can view Instagram Stories anonymously through apps or your browser. To do so, simply use one of the platforms indicated for this function and enter the account profile name.

In the browser, Anon IG Viewer is one of the most popular tools, suitable for public accounts. If you want to expand the possibilities and watch Stories from private accounts, check out a list of apps that perform this function!

1. Blindstory

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: Free with in-app purchase option

Blindstory is one of the most popular options for viewing Stories anonymously on Instagram. To use the app, you need to log in with your profile on the social network. The main screen displays all accounts in a row, including the option to view posts from private profiles.

Blindstory is a very popular option to view Stories anonymously on Instagram (Screenshot: André Magalhães)

The app even lets you download images to your gallery and includes a search tab to find any account on the network. In the free version, there is a limit of 15 Stories viewed per day.

2. iStory

Compatibility: iOS

Price: Free with in-app purchase option

iStory is an alternative to viewing Stories anonymously on iOS. You also need to log in with your Instagram account, and all followed profiles are displayed. There is even the possibility of marking some profiles as favorites and accessing them more easily.

iStory performs this function on iPhone (Screenshot: André Magalhães)

The app does not offer the ability to save Stories to the camera roll. When accessing a profile, you can view the thumbnail of each post. Just tap on each option to see the full Story.

3. Story Saver for Instagram

Compatibility: Android

Price: Free with in-app purchase option

Story Downloader is a versatile application: in addition to allowing the anonymous viewing of Stories, it is also used to access the feed and download various content from Instagram. The platform displays all the accounts you follow and even includes a search tool to find different profiles.

Download and save Stories through the app (Screenshot: André Magalhães)

From the main screen, you can bookmark accounts and access them quickly. The app provides options to download photos and videos from Stories and Feed, including access to Highlights, without a daily usage limit. However, browsing is greatly affected by frequent advertisements.