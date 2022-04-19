3-year-old boy tries to get a job at the Fire Department and gets a job for 2034 | Look how nice it is

Oliver Lipinski is a three-year-old boy full of self-confidence. So much so that the young age did not seem to him an obstacle to dispute a place in the Fire Department of the city of Parksville, Canada.
The boy was passing in front of the barracks with his parents when he told them about his interest in joining the firefighters. Luckily, a recruitment drive was underway.
Courtney and Chris Lipinksi, Oliver’s parents, helped their son create a resume detailing his education, experience, and keen interest in firefighting, all based on information he provided.
With the document in hand and full firefighter uniform, the little boy showed up at the barracks on the last day of the selection process and told Lieutenant Andrew Wiersma that he wanted a job.
Little boy Oliver Lipinski during an interview at the Parksville Fire Department recruitment process – Photo: Disclosure
Impressed with Oliver’s skills, Wiersma called him in for an interview.
“Oliver knows fire trucks and trucks, can list most parts on a ladder fire truck, has a basic knowledge of hydraulics, doesn’t play with ‘magic’ because it can cause fires, and recognizes most letters and sounds they do,” the Parksville Fire Department said in a statement.
After a successful interview, the boy got what he wanted: he was classified into the recruit class of 2034, as a junior member of the firefighters.
As part of his training, he took a tour of the barracks and took a ride in his favorite truck. He also received a red helmet, a teddy bear, cookies and a certificate recognizing his status as an official junior member.
Oliver Lipinski receives a helmet after getting a spot in the 2034 Fire Department recruits class – Photo: Disclosure