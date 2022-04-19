4 Secrets About Robert Pattinson And Zoë Kravitz You Need To Know

Many fans noticed a strong chemistry between Batman and Catwoman on screen in Batman (The Batman)but what a lot of people don’t know is that Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz’s friendship is already very old.

They’ve been friends for over 10 years.

During an interview with ET in 2019, Robert praised the actress: “I’m friends with [Kravitz] 10 years ago and she is brilliant.”

During the promotion of BatmanZoë who they met during auditions for the movie Memories. Pattinson got the lead role, but Zoë was not cast.

They haven’t seen each other’s biggest projects

Despite their years of friendship, the two actors revealed that they haven’t kept up with each other’s filmography very much. Zoë, for example, admitted that she has never watched any of the films in the saga. Twilightthe films that propelled Pattinson to stardom.

The two joked when Kravitz said, “It’s not my taste,” and Pattinson quickly responded that “It’s not cool to be a hater anymore.” [de Crepúsculo], this is so 2010″.

They had an “intense” chemistry when reading the script.

Both revealed in an interview that there was a lot of pressure to play roles. so iconic in a franchise so loved by the public.

Although Pattinson and Kravitz admitted to being nervous during the audition process, they came off pretty easygoing and natural thanks to the chemistry they had on screen.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

They didn’t really bond on set for a reason.

Even though they’ve been friends for a long time, Zoë hinted that she rarely saw the real Robert on set. In an interview with Good Morning Americashe said: “I managed to forget it was Rob when he put on the costume, and I just saw Batman.”

In addition, she also said that the work environment is very serious and that working with such a close friend it’s not such an easy taskcontrary to what many people may think.

“When you meet someone, sometimes it’s really hard, but I thought it was amazing that he could completely transform into Batman,” she said.

What did you think? follow @siteepipoca on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.