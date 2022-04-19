5 streaming series that portray adolescence better than ‘Elite’

the fifth season of Elite arrived at Netflix reviving discussions about the exaggerations presented on screen by the Spanish production. The formula is not uncommon in teen series: gossip Girl and euphoria, for example, also show an intense youth, fueled by sex and drugs. These are themes that, in fact, reflect the peculiar limbo between childhood and adulthood of most young people, and deserve to be discussed – but with more depth and verisimilitude than the unbridled hedonism of Elite offers. With that in mind, VEJA listed five series present on streaming that portray this phase of life equally without taboos, but in a more genuine and honest way. Check out:

I never

The series follows Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), an American teenager of Indian descent who, while dealing with her father’s death, seeks to explore the quirks of high school and gain some popularity. The theme of identity and the hardships of relationships are central in I never (2020), which is inspired by the youth of its creator, actress and comedian Mindy Kaling. With two seasons available and two more in production, the series is on Netflix.

generation

Despite a short life span of just one season, generation (2021) provides an honest portrait of high school students. Focused on a group of LGBTQIA+ youth residing in Orange County, California, the series discusses sexuality, romantic relationships and the difficulties of dealing with family and flourishing in a community marked by conservatism. The production is by director and screenwriter Daniel Barnz and his daughter Zelda Barnz, who missed better representations of queer youth on screen — and wrote the series while still in her teens. Available on HBO Max.

On My Block

Continues after advertising

In Freeridge, a suburb of Los Angeles, four young people face the difficulties of growing up in a turbulent outdoor environment. On My Block (2018) portrays drugs, sex and violence with the naturalness and seriousness they ask for, and the series’ humor carries relevant social criticism, without forgetting typical moments of adolescence. One of the successes of the production is the team of protagonists composed only of non-white actors, a differential among American productions for young people. With four seasons, it is available on Netflix.

We Are Who We Are

Directed by Italian Luca Guadagnino, We Are Who We Are (2020) follows the lives of two American teenagers, Fraser Wilson (Jack Dylan Grazer) and Caitlin Harper (Jordan Kristine Seamon), who live on a military base in Italy. In this peculiar scenario, young people will experience typical passages of the age group, build friendships, loves, and overcome ordinary dramas. In the eight-episode miniseries, the characters’ anxieties are accompanied by exceptional photography. Brazilian Alice Braga joins the cast as one of Fraser’s mothers. Available on HBO Max.

Young Royals

swedish production, Young Royals (2021) features Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) on ​​his journey of self-discovery at Hillerska boarding school. Far from royal obligations, the young man craves the freedom and independence to follow his heart, as he approaches Simon Eriksson (Omar Rudberg), in a sensitive and genuine portrait of first love. But an unexpected event makes Wilhelm the next in line to the throne, and the force of fate imposes itself on his dreams. Available on Netflix, the second season of the drama is scheduled to premiere in 2022.