Abel asks, Barros listens and Palmeiras renews defender contract until 2023

The player has already won eight titles with the Palmeiras shirt and is one of the leaders of the group

Palmeiras, which is still looking for its first victory in the Brasileirão after losing to Ceará, at Allianz Parque and drawing with Goiás in Goiânia, is already training for the two classics that it has throughout the week. This Wednesday (20), Alviverde travels to Rio de Janeiro to face Flamengo. Next Saturday (23), Palestra will face Corinthians, at Arena Barueri, at 7pm.

Marcos Rocha will be at the disposal of coach Abel Ferreira once again. The winger, who returned to play good football with the arrival of Abel Ferreira at the end of 2020, has high morale with the crowd. If before the fans wanted a new full-back, now the medallion has become unanimous in position. In addition to the fanatics from Palmeiras, the board also liked the football performed by the professional and decided to keep him in the squad for at least one more season.

At the end of the night of this Monday (18), Anderson Barros and Leila Pereira reached an agreement with Marcos Rocha and the side accepted to extend his contract renewal until the end of 2023. Since reaching the greatest champion in Brazil in 2018, the multi-champion, he has won 8 titles for the club, including two Libertadores, two Paulistas, one Brazilian, Copa do Brasil and Recopa. The information is from the profile Saimon Man from Twitter.

Marcos Rocha has been fundamental in decisive games in Verdão. The winger was very important in the 2020 Libertadores titles, the 2020 and 2022 São Paulo Championships, in addition to having been instrumental in the Mineirão duel, where Palestra drew 1-1 against Atlético Mineiro and advanced to the decision against Flamengo months later.

Abel Ferreira was one of those who asked Anderson Barros to talk to Marcos Rocha and get the winger to renew. The Portuguese even vetoed the board to go to the market behind a winger because he trusts and really likes the medallion and also the shirt 12 Mayke.