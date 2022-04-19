‘Absolute Disaster’ Says Forbes in Bitcoin Drop Warning

With the recent fall of different cryptocurrencies, which until now were on the rise, some experts then signaling that it is possible that an even more vertiginous fall will happen soon.

As shown by Forbes, some experts believe that Bitcoin’s failure to hold above $40,000, one of the most tested resistance levels since late 2021, is not a good sign for the entire cryptocurrency market.

Since the beginning of the year, the price of US$ 40,000 has been a “battle point” between bears and bulls, on the one hand, many are trying to break through this resistance so that Bitcoin continues to grow in the medium term. However, whenever resistance is broken, selling pressure builds up and the price ends up falling.

While the price of Bitcoin has dropped in recent days, again succumbing to selling pressure, Ethereum has also dropped back below key support levels, more specifically dropping below $3K for the first time since the second half of March.

In addition, coins like Solana, Cardano and Luna, which were some of the speculative darlings of recent months, have also lost value. As a result, markets, including Bitcoin, are at risk of losing a considerable amount of their value, according to experts surveyed by Forbes.

“The combined crypto market loss since early April is $400 billion, with top coins like Binance’s BNB, Ripple’s XRP, Solana, Cardano, Luna and Avalanche all suffering in recent days. With this, analysts are warning that a ‘disaster in the financial markets’ could send Bitcoin below $30,000.

Second Alex Kuptsikevich, Senior analyst at FxPro believes that if Bitcoin consolidates a trend below $38K it could signal trouble for the cryptocurrency’s price.

“If bearish signals are capitulated, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency could be pushed to prices from $32K to $35K without much resistance.”

This poses a problem for the rest of the crypto market, as Bitcoin tends to give way to altcoins, which track their ups and downs. This possible price decrease would lead other currencies to similar, perhaps even more significant, losses.

“Financial market disaster” may be imminent

Experts have talked about the possibility of a “financial disaster” pushing the price of Bitcoin further down, and according to Forbes, we see signs that this is a possibility.

The slump and selling pressure of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies coincided with a slump in U.S. stock market futures, just before Monday’s open after a long holiday weekend.

Last week’s consumer price index reading for March showed an 8.5% year-on-year increase, the fastest annual gain since December 1981, a clear sign of inflation already present in the US market and that could get even worse.

With that, the possibility of a financial catastrophe hitting Bitcoin in a negative way is a possibility. However, Forbes points out that an “absolute catastrophe” is needed for that.