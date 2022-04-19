Actress reveals changes in her character

One of the few Guardians of the Galaxy characters left after Thanos’ snap was Nebula, who gained a big and welcome spotlight in Avengers: Endgame.

This included caring for Tony Stark when he was on the brink of death, connecting with the Avengers themselves, and even convincing Gamora to betray her father in an alternate timeline – a direct parallel to what happened in the main MCU.

The character still seems to have a lot to offer, in addition to being able to have a better exploration of her stories with her father and sister in the past, showing what the character has gone through to get where she is.

We may – or may not – see this in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which opens in May next year. And its interpreter, Karen Gillan, in an interview with Gizmodo, gave a little more details about what we can expect from Nebula in this next film:

“One of the most interesting things about Nebula for me was her relationship with her father and sister… and now that her father Thanos has been eliminated, he was the source of all her torment and abuse. It’s really interesting to explore how this character starts to heal and who this character starts to become now that the threat that always hung over her is gone. So I’ve been having a lot of fun with it.”

The actress says that the public will see a new version of the character and that they can expect a little more levity in her:

“What can I tell you without telling you?… I mean, she’s definitely going to become a slightly different person as events unfold after all those events in Endgame. So we’re definitely going to see a new version of the character. Perhaps a looser version of the character? Maybe a little more levity? But let’s see why I haven’t seen the movie yet.”

Gillen concluded by saying what we can expect for the film in general:

“This is going to be an incredible adventure for the Guardians. Also, maybe we can close a final chapter for Guardians as we know them.”

The characters return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3which still doesn’t have a synopsis but we know the film will deal with the aftermath of Ultimatumwith the Guardians going after 2014’s Gamora, who is still alive and well but fled after Tony Stark’s death in 2023. It’s also confirmed that the movie will take place AFTER in Thor: Love and Thunderwhich indicates that, to the sadness of many, Thor will not be with his ‘Asgardians of the Galaxy’.

Thank God, James Gunn is confirmed as the director and screenwriter of the film, which will hit theaters in May 5th 2023 Obviously, the entire main cast formed by Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan and Sean Gunn will return! All the news about the film you will find out first here at Marvel’s legacy!

