After just over 100 days, the moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil goes back to below 100 | coronavirus

After just over 100 days, the moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil goes back to below 100
Brazil registered this Monday (18) 65 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hourstotalizing 662,076 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 98, below 100 for the first time since January 5 (when I was also in 98), 103 days ago. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was -47%trend of fall in deaths from the disease.
- Total deaths: 662,076
- Death record in 24 hours: 65
- Average deaths in the last 7 days: 98 (14-day variation: -47%)
- Total known confirmed cases: 30,258,475
- Record of known confirmed cases within 24 hours: 10,393
- Average new cases in the last 7 days: 14,253 (14-day variation: -36%)
Moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil, each day, in the last 14 days. The percentage change takes into account the comparison between the numbers of the two ends of the period — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1
Acre, Amapá, Goiás, Maranhão, Mato Grosso do Sul, Piauí, Rio Grande do Norte, Roraima, Rio Grande do Sul, Sergipe and Tocantins did not have any death record within 24 hours.
The country also recorded 10,393 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 30,258,475 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 14,253, variation of -36% compared to two weeks ago.
Moving average curve of new known cases of Covid in the last two weeks — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1
At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.
The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.
Death curve in the states
- On the rise (3 states): PR, ES, AM
- In stability (1 state): RR
- Falling (22 states and the DF): DF, SC, BA, PA, GO, RN, AL, CE, PI, RS, MT, SP, RJ, MG, MS, SE, TO, RO, PB, MA, AP, AC, PE
This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance sheet in relation to the average recorded two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).
It is worth mentioning that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average numbers are generally in decimal numbers and rounded off to facilitate the presentation of data. The percentage change to calculate the trend (up, stability or drop) takes into account the unrounded numbers.
THE g1 shows below the graphs of some states in the evolution of deaths by Covid and known cases of the disease. To see the situation in all states and DF, in addition to national numbers, visit the special page with more details and analysis.
Moving averages of deaths and cases in the states — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1
Consortium of press vehicles
Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).
Covid numbers in Brazil — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1