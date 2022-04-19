After leaving PSG, newspaper elects Neymar’s perfect replacement

Brazilian Neymar could be leaving PSG next season. Despite being the great number 10 of Pochettino’s team and having a contract until 2025, the Ligue 1 club is thinking of selling him in order to make money and also guarantee the permanence of Mbappé.

According to the local press, Neymar’s departure has results with the possible stay of Mbappé. According to newspapers, the idea of ​​the PSG board is to sell Neymar to make Mbappé the most important player in Pochettino’s team, ahead of Messi.

In view of this, the French newspaper Le Parisien published that Dembele, from Barcelona, ​​would be the perfect replacement in case Neymar leaves the club. The newspaper points out that PSG is interested in Dembélé as a player “that would please Mbappé”, thinking, above all, of the player’s renewal.

At the end of his contract, Dembélé would arrive at zero cost to the new club. Talks with Barcelona are distant, and the tendency is for the player to look for a new club next season.

Neymar in the market

On the market, Neymar is valued at 90 million euros. At 30 years of age, the Brazilian striker has a strong market in England, but no club will do anything crazy to count on his football.