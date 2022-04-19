After meeting, Mano Menezes waits for ‘ok’ to forward the deal

After a meeting that took place today (19), Mano Menezes awaits a response from Inter to define the terms of his contract with the club. According to the UOL Esporteit is enough for Colorado to advance in the negotiation for it to enter the conclusion phase.

The trend is that even today, the terms are aligned for the professional to command the gaucho team. Mano already had contact with the football executive, William Thomas, yesterday, he had talked with the president Alessandro Barcellos, and now he was also in a meeting with the technical director Paulo Autuori.

In today’s meeting, Mano passed on his conditions and terms to continue the work in Colorado. The club’s management plan is that he can command the team on Saturday, against Fluminense.

For that, however, Internacional needs to take the next step. Now, from the club’s “yes”, the negotiation will enter the definitive phase.

At 59 years old, Mano Menezes has a vast curriculum in Brazilian football. In addition to commanding the Brazilian team, he went through several big clubs and won the Copa do Brasil three times, twice the Série B, in addition to state championships in MG, RS and SP.

His last job in Brazil was for Bahia and the last club he commanded was Al-Nassr, from Saudi Arabia.