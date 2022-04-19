After vice confusing Guarani with Palmeiras, president of Grêmio ends theme: “Deep respect” | Guild

Grêmio football vice-president Denis Abrahão caused some discomfort even among tricolor fans when he confused Palmeiras with Guarani, the next opponent in Serie B, after the defeat to Chapecoense last Friday.

After following the repercussion of the gaffe over the weekend, President Romildo Bolzan Júnior held a press conference on Monday to demand reaction from the team, which has not yet won in the second division, and also put warm cloths on the subject of your vice.

While commenting on the result against Chapecoense, Abrahão made a projection for the next round and referred to Palmeiras as Grêmio’s next commitment, instead of Guarani. To correct himself, he claimed the same colors as the teams – green and white – and showed some relief when mentioning that the opponent is really Bugre.

— A phrase that is badly put, misplaced, disseminated not in its essence, compromises the context. It’s not the first time, the second, it won’t be the last. The essence matters. Grêmio is positioning itself, our deep respect for the Guarani – highlighted Romildo.

1 of 1 Romildo Bolzan Júnior at a press conference at CT Luiz Carvalho — Photo: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA Romildo Bolzan Júnior at a press conference at CT Luiz Carvalho — Photo: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA

Officially, Guarani did not comment on the matter, but the topic was addressed on social media by the alleged disrespect of the Grêmio leader with the São Paulo club, which the president made a point of denying.

— The Guild has enormous respect, the rest is left to folklore. Everyone uses it as they want, says what they want. If you’re going to look at the internet these days, yesterday, it’s absolutely irrational, but it gives free expression. We will value what is essential for the club. What is important is loyalty to the fans – he reiterated.