Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3) makes a new merger proposal with brMalls (BRML3)

Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3) presented to the Board of Directors of brMalls (BRML3) a new proposal for the business combination, containing a more favorable exchange ratio for the shareholders of brMalls.

This time, Aliansce Sonae offered a cash payment of R$ 1.25 billion for brMalls and the exchange ratio of 1 share issued by brMalls for 0.3940 share issued by the company.

The previous proposal foresaw a cash payment in the amount of R$1.850 billion and an exchange ratio of 1 share issued by brMalls for 0.33414420 share issued by Aliansce Sonae.

Aliansce stressed that it is convinced that the merger is “a unique opportunity to strengthen both companies, with significant gains for their shareholders, customers and other stakeholders”.

Subsequently, brMalls confirmed receipt of the proposal. At a meeting held this Tuesday (19), the Company’s Board of Directors unanimously decided to authorize the company’s Executive Board to engage with Aliansce Sonae representatives to negotiate the terms of the new proposal and prepare the necessary documentation with the objective of submitting the new proposal to the deliberation of the shareholders gathered at a general meeting of brMalls.

