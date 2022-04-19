All about the new Robert Eggers movie

After The Witch and The Lighthouse, filmmaker will make an epic viking revenge

In recent years, the American director Robert Eggers established himself as one of the most interesting names in horror. Since 2015, the filmmaker has made a name for himself with the excellent The witch and The headlight. Now, Eggers aims for a historic epic with the man of the north.

His third film is described as a Viking revenge saga, and it’s coming to theaters soon. Before that, here’s everything you need to know about the man of the north below!

What is the plot of The Man in the North?

the man of the north is a revenge story set in the 10th century, which follows a Viking prince named Amleth. As a young man, he witnesses the murder of his father at the hands of his uncle. fjolnirwho takes the throne alongside the boy’s mother.

Amleth manages to escape, and years later returns on an intense journey to exact revenge on the murderer.

Who are the creators of The Man in the North?

the direction of the man of the north is signed by Robert Eggers. The filmmaker became one of the darlings of the cult horror because of The witch (2015) and The headlight (2019).

Both distributed by A24the feature films have conquered a loyal following for approaching the horror escaping from clichés, with good direction, macabre atmosphere and memorable performances.

As usual in his works, Eggers also had a hand in the script, which was written alongside Sjon. The Icelandic author made a career as a poet and composer, writing lyrics for Bjork that have even earned him a nomination to the Oscar.

Recently, Sjón’s name as a screenwriter has started to gain more traction thanks to the lambIcelandic drama by the filmmaker Valdimar Jóhannsson which was consecrated in Cannes Film Festival.

How did The Northern Man come about?

Despite being passionate about Slavic sagas and medieval stories, Robert Eggers was never very interested in making a Viking movie. In an interview with The Guardianthe filmmaker explained why:

“I’m shocked to make such a macho movie. All of this is surprising to me: the macho stereotype about these Norse stories, and the right-wing misappropriation of Viking culture made me allergic to this kind of story, so I thought I would never do something like this.”

What changed the director’s perception was a vacation trip to Iceland. There, Eggers not only had more honest contact with the culture, directly from the places and environments, but also met the singer Björk and the poet Sjón.

Finding such outstanding personalities, and getting to know such an inspiring environment, served to plant the seed of the man of the north in the filmmaker’s head:

“I know everyone says that, but the landscapes were so amazing, epic and pre-prehistoric. The power of these landscapes made me start reading Icelandic sagas.”

From there, upon returning to the United States, Robert Eggers began to come up with his new film. To speak with property of another culture, he recruited Sjón to write the feature, and even aligned himself with the producer. Lars Knudsenknown for producing Hereditary (2018) and midsommar (2019). They had already worked together on The witchso it didn’t take long for the production to get off the ground.

Eggers’ films tend to be minimalist, with a very naturalistic approach, an authorial vision and lean budgets, below US$10 million. the man of the northin turn, is a studio film, directed by Universal Pictures and with a budget of US$70 million – a blockbuster by filmmaker standards, but a mid-budget movie for Hollywood reality.

Is the Northman based on a true story?

Yes! I mean, in theory, it is. The film’s story is inspired by the Icelandic saga of Amleth (or Amleto), a 10th-century poem written in 1185, but from much older oral accounts.

The poem, which has several versions throughout the story, is a revenge story in which the prince feigns insanity to escape death after his father’s murder. In secret, he spends a year plotting revenge against his abusive uncle.

The Amleth saga served as the main inspiration for William Shakespeare in creating Hamlet, one of the main classics of literature and theater. The English poet’s version, written around 1600, uses the same premise (and a similarly named protagonist), but the similarities end there.

Who is in the cast of The Man in the North?

the cast of the man of the north is one of the most eye-catching, and brings together many talents who have worked with Robert Eggers before.

Who leads the work as Prince Amleth is Alexander Skarsgard. The Swedish actor is known for the series True Blood, Big Little Lies and The Stand. Interestingly, he is the brother of another Viking epic actor: Gustaf Skarsgardwho played the eccentric Floki in the series vikings.

His rival, uncle Fjölnir, is played by the Danish Claes Bang. In addition to a long career in his country, he recently played the titular vampire in Draculain the miniseries of Netflix.

Who lives King Aurvandil War-Raven, father of Amleth and victim of Fjölnir, is the American Ethan Hawke. The actor became known for starring in the works of Richard Linklaterlike the trilogy Before and boyhood (2014). Currently, he can be seen as Arthur Harrow in moon knightgives marvel studios.

Amleth’s mother, Queen Gudrún, will be played by Nicole Kidman. One of Hollywood’s most popular actresses, she is known for works such as Big Little Lies, Moulin Rouge (2001), among many others.

The supporting cast is equally impressive. Anya Taylor-Joywhose career was launched alongside that of Robert Eggers for starring in The witchwill be the sorceress Olga. Willem Dafoewho co-starred The headlight, will be Heimir the Fool. and the singer Bjork will also have a cameo as Seeress, the clairvoyant.

When does The Man in the North come out?

In Brazil, the man of the north only hits theaters in may 12. Previously, the film would be released in april 21the day before the US premiere, but ended up being delayed by a few weeks.

Looking forward to the new Robert Eggers movie? Leave your expectations to the man of the north in the comments below!

Also take a moment to check out: