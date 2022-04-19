Amazon Reveals Start of Voiceovers for Season 2 of “Invincible”







Photo: Publicity / Amazon Prime Video / Modern Popcorn

Amazon Prime Video released a video on social media to let you know that the dub recordings for the 2nd season of “Invincible” (Invincible) have already started. The post features actor Steven Yeun (“Minari”) preparing to record the new lines of his character, the series’ protagonist, Mark Grayson.

The adult animation adapts the eponymous comics by Robert Kirkman (the author of “The Walking Dead”), which approach the universe of superheroes with a dark look.

The plot follows Mark Grayson, a seemingly ordinary young man, except for the fact that he is the son of the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man. All his life, he believed that his father was a benevolent alien, coming from space to protect Earth, and that he had inherited his powers to continue that legacy. Until the day he is invited to join his father in his true mission: world domination.

The detail is that this narrative evolution is accompanied by a radical change of tone, reflected by the exchange of the light humor of the first episodes for a very heavy ultraviolent approach – which in the original comics is even worse.

The voice cast includes several “classic” interpreters of “The Walking Dead”, starting with Steven Yeun himself (Glenn). In addition to him, the original voice cast also includes Lauren Cohan (a Maggie), Lennie James (Morgan), Khary Payton (Ezekiel), Ross Marquand (Aaron), Sonequa Martin-Green (Sasha), Michael Cudlitz (Abraham) and Chad. Coleman (Tyreese).

The production also has voiceovers by JK Simmons (Oscar winner for “Whiplash”) as Omni-Man and Sandra Oh (Golden Globe winner for “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Killing Eve”) as the protagonist’s mother, without forgetting from Zazie Beetz (“Deadpool 2”), Walton Goggins (“Tomb Raider”), Mark Hamill (“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”), Gillian Jacobs (“Community”) and Seth Rogen (“Neighbors”), among others .

An impressive cast that more than justifies the option to watch the episodes in the original language.