Amazonas has 12 new cases and three deaths from Covid-19 | amazon

Amazonas recorded another 12 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to data from the newsletter of the Amazonas Health Surveillance Foundation (FVS-AM) released this Monday (18). Since the beginning of the pandemic, the number of people who have contracted the disease in the state has reached 581,835 infected.

Of the 581,835 confirmed cases in Amazonas until this Monday (18/04), 290,581 are from Manaus (49.94%) and 291,254 from the interior of the state (50.06%). The capital, Manaus, has 04 new confirmed cases.

Three deaths were confirmed by Covid-19 in Presidente Figueiredo. The deaths occurred on previous dates, but were confirmed this Monday.

Among the victims in Manaus, there are 9,702 confirmed deaths due to the new coronavirus. In the interior, there are 61 municipalities with confirmed deaths so far, totaling 4,467.

The total number of lives lost to the disease reaches 14,169 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Among the confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Amazonas, hospitalized in Manaus there are 22 patients, 18 in clinical beds (2 in the private network and 16 in the public network), 4 in ICU in the public network.

The vaccination status of patients hospitalized with Covid-19 indicates that, of the 22 hospitalized patients:

7 were not vaccinated

10 have incomplete vaccination schedule

5 have a complete vaccination schedule.

The bulletin also states that there are 3 other patients hospitalized in clinical beds with Covid-19, in the public health network in the interior of the state, as informed by the Amazonas State Health Department (SES-AM).