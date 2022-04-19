Amber Heard would have cut off part of Johnny Depp’s finger with a bottle, reveals nurse in testimony – Monet

+



Johnny Depp leaving the trial in which he accuses his ex-wife, actress and model Amber Heard, of defamation (Photo: Getty Images)

The defamation trial that Johnny Depp has against his ex-wife Amber Heard is taking a violent rise in their testimonies. The latest news in the case is the testimony of a former nurse of the actor, who revealed that he lost part of a finger during a fight with his then companion and that she had to search the residence where the artists were staying in Australia in search of of the severed piece.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard (Photo: Getty and instagram reproduction)

Debbie Lloyd, a nurse who traveled with the then-couple in March 2015 and was part of the team that helped treat Depp’s opioid addiction, said she arrived at the house where Depp was staying while filming ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ to find the house torn down. , with a broken TV and scribbled walls. “I remember looking for his finger downstairs,” Lloyd said in the video. “The house was a mess,” revealed Debbie in testimony shown yesterday during the trial.

Image of Johnny Depp’s injury suffered in Australia (Photo: reproduction)

According to the nurse, Depp’s hands were covered in paint and dirt and that, after much searching, he finally found Depp’s fingertip and took her to the hospital. She also remembers hearing “different stories from people” about what led to the horrific injury. “I heard that Amber threw a bottle of vodka at him,” she said, who also had contact with another version: “I heard he slammed a phone.”

Actress and model Amber Heard leaving the trial session in which she is accused of defamation by her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp (Photo: Getty Images)

Heard denies the allegation that she threw a bottle of booze at her ex, and what happened that night remains hotly contested among ex-partners. Yesterday, the testimony of a former private doctor of Depp contributed to the reenactment of the fight. He said he went to the house shortly after the finger incident and saw broken glass and blood on the floor – but that there was no blood on the glass. Kipper also testified that Depp told ER doctors in Australia that he cut his finger with a knife. The doctor didn’t put anything about a broken bottle in his notes.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in the video in which they apologize (Photo: Playback/YouTube)

Depp texted Kipper after the incident, that he ended up needing surgery, saying, “I cut off the top of my middle finger… What should I do!?? Except, of course, going to a hospital…. I’m so embarrassed to jump into anything with her… FUCK THE WORLD!!! JD.” More than a week after his emergency hospital visit, Depp again texted the doctor: “Thanks for everything. I cut my left middle finger as a reminder that I should never cut my finger again!! I love you brother”.

Johnny Depp sues Amber Hear for defamation over an article she wrote claiming to be a survivor of domestic violence. The actor, who was not named in the text, claims that, four days after its publication, he lost his job in the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise and that he had irreparable damage to his image, asking for US$ 50 million in compensation.