Americans impressed by the biggest rise in used cars

Americans are stunned by the biggest rise in used car prices in their history, driven by the pandemic and subsequent crises.

As you know, this second-hand vehicle market has always been an attraction for those looking for a good car at a very low price, almost a dream for foreigners like Brazilians, for example.

In a market that has been consolidated for decades, the rule has always been clear: rapid devaluation to favor the new car and the American automotive industry.

With financing plans with very low interest rates and the famous American leasing, consumers never had problems buying new and used in the USA, but things have changed.

First came the pandemic and the drop in sales of new and used cars, as several states closed trade amid the contamination of Covid-19.

Even though the resellers were closed, a way was found and sales came back, especially in the post-quarantine reopening.

The problem is that soon after, came the chip crisis and this “disease” is still far from the vaccine.

With no new cars coming out of the factories, trade plummeted and the American did as the Brazilian did, he raced in the used car.

Even though not everyone bought that high-mileage car for a modest price, the market inflated.

The zero km skyrocketed in price and used ones were not far behind, having the highest price increase in American history.

With high demand, shopkeepers and sellers say that the trade is going after those who have a car and not to make an exchange.

Dealers look for people in debt, who can’t buy another used car and can’t afford what they own.

Those who are in this situation not only pay what they owe, but also leave with some money.

With 1.5 million used cars sold in January, the US has seen incredible increases for non-popular cars.

In the case of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, the average price rose 35.6%, with an average ticket of US$ 62,705.

The Corvette is up 20.2%, while the Tesla Model 3 is up 17.8%. Even simple cars like Kia Rio and Hyundai Accent will appreciate more than 11% in 2021.

Compared to 2019, the stock of new ones in the states dropped 71% and used ones have 26 to 60 days of sales, between the ranges of US$ 10,000 and US$ 35,000.

One dealer stated that he normally had 200 to 230 used cars at dealerships, but now he only has 30. The average ticket for used cars in the US is $28,205, not far from new ones.

However, he said that the end of the chip crisis caused a flood of new and used cars, with prices falling sharply and, hopefully, to the level of 2019.

