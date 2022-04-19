Amor e Trovão” and drives the public crazy on social media

the renowned actress Natalie Portman was high on social media this Monday (18). The reason: she appeared in the first teaser for the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder“.

But it wasn’t just any apparition. Portman was only shown, for a few seconds, in the last scenes of the teaser, but it was enough to generate a gigantic hubbub on the social networks.



The scene of Natalie Portman, as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, wielding Mjolnir drove fans wild – Playback / Marvel Studios



Mighty Thora female version of the thunder god Thor. That’s how Natalie Portman came about and that made fans of the movies marvel studios “freak out”.

Among the fan comments, one of the main points highlighted was the physical size of the actresswho since the announcement of his role in the work, prepared and gained muscle mass to live the character.

SERIOUSLY NATALIE PORTMAN AS THE MIGHTY THOR IN THOR LOVE AND THUNDER IS MARVEL STUDIOS’ BIGGEST ACT OF THE MCU YEAR EVER pic.twitter.com/Rea2Wrqg0r — Marvel Nation in the #MultiverseOfMadness (@nacaomarveI) April 18, 2022

YOU CAN WARN THAT IT IS SHE: Natalie Portman as the Mighty Thor in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. ???? pic.twitter.com/c4ga9kMULd — Disney Almanac (@almanaquedisney) April 18, 2022

NATALIE PORTMAN AS JANE FOSTER FOR GOD’S SAKE TELL ME IT’S THOR pic.twitter.com/q3g1O6uZul — legal ivy ?? (@merasnixx) April 18, 2022

WHAT TRAILER WAS THAT? – New Thor skins

– Guns N’ Roses on the soundtrack

– Guardians of the Galaxy (Where’s Gamora?)

– Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, MIGHTY THOR Thor: Love And Thunder has everything to be one of the best movies from Marvel Studios #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/qVWZmVKXri — The Secrets Of Noel ? (@3stebeland) April 18, 2022

SHE IS PERFECT. Doctor, Natalie Portman as the Mighty Thor was the reason for my breakdown! #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/oKxbVhdmTS — Milena (@MiliAlves9) April 18, 2022

The actress is already part of the Universe Marvel Cinematic (MCU or MCUin English), in the role of the scientist Jane Fosterwhich is a romantic couple of Thorplayed in theaters by Chris Hemsworth.

Now Natalie arrives like Mighty Thor in the fourth god of thunder movie. It remains to be seen if Jane Foster from “Thor: Love and Thunder” will be the same as the other MCU films, or if she will be a character from some other universe within the MCU. Marvel’s Multiverse.

Thor: Love and Thunder has the direction of Taika Waititi and will premiere in Brazilian cinemas on the day July 7, 2022. It will be Natalie Portman’s fourth appearance in the MCU. The others were in Thor (2011), Thor the Dark World (2013) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

