Aneel approves a 24.88% increase in Enel Ceará’s tariffs from Friday, 22

From April 22 of this year, next Friday, the electricity bill of Ceará will increase by an average of 24.88%. The readjustment in the charges made by Enel Ceará was approved by the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) at an extraordinary meeting on the morning of this Tuesday, 19.

The increase represents more than double the percentage expected by the Union of Energy Industries and Services of the Electric Sector of the State of Ceará (Sindienergia) which estimated 11%.

The readjustments are questioned by the Consumer Council of Enel Ceará, which considers, among other issues, problems in the quality of the service provided by the distributor and the significant increase in the company’s net profit in the last two years.

The claim requested by Enel was for a readjustment of 30.41%, however, this percentage was mitigated by Aneel’s actions, which include the use of resources from Pis/Cofins funds as subsidies to reduce the request for discharge.

After deliberation by the rapporteur with Enel, the percentage increases approved were:

Increase of 24.18% for group A, high voltage consumers with high energy demand, such as industries

Increase of 25.12% for group B, low voltage consumers, in general residences and small business,

Increase of 24.66% for low consumption residential properties

Consumers question approved increase in electricity bill in Ceará

Antônio Erildo Lemes Pontos, president of the Consumer Council of Enel Ceará, participated during the vote, asking for Aneel’s support to evaluate the increase later approved. “We are extremely concerned about the increase voted at today’s meeting”, points out Antônio.

He questions that even in 2021, Enel’s tariff readjustment was 8.95%, “almost twice the IPCA and, this year, the increase is almost three times the IPCA, which is real inflation for consumers”, he argues. by highlighting general consumer dissatisfaction.

“It is difficult for any consumer to accept and understand such heavy and consecutive increases, especially coming from a company that has left a lot to be desired in the service provided”, he adds.

The Board also questions the jump in the company’s profit, which was around 84% from 2020 to 2021, amid the water crisis, adding up to a net profit of BRL 489 million in 2021, while in 2020 it was BRL 489 million. 265 million.

In turn, Enel Ceará highlights that it will hold a press conference on the morning of this Tuesday, April 19, to inform society in general about the reasons for and the need for the readjustment. For Antônio, the increase will generate losses for the distributor: “I believe that there will be a large increase in default and energy theft”, he argues, noting that the lack of a real increase in the minimum wage and the generalized soaring of prices will exacerbate the dissatisfaction of the consumers with Enel.

Composition of the increase in the electricity bill by Enel Ceará



As presented by Luis Carlos Carrazza, regulation specialist at Aneel’s Tariff Management Superintendence, the main burden for the readjustment of the tariff charged by Enel concerns the removal of previous financial losses. The measures adopted to mitigate increases in the electricity bill in 2021 represent 11.45% of the increase approved for the year 2022, as detailed by Luiz.

The increase in the electricity bill in Ceará is composed of:

11.45% – Increase referring to the withdrawal of previous financial expenses

– Increase referring to the withdrawal of previous financial expenses 4.02% – Increases in charges, taxes and fees

– Increases in charges, taxes and fees 4.32% – Increase in the price of energy in the Brazilian domestic market

– Increase in the price of energy in the Brazilian domestic market 0.55% – Increase in other financial components, operating costs, etc.

– Increase in other financial components, operating costs, etc. There was still reduction of 1.04% in the cost related to energy transport

Points that contributed to the 30.41% increase proposed by Enel, to be reduced by Aneel

Reimbursement of Pis/Cofins credits —> Reduction of 2.93% (R$ 201.4 million)

End of the water scarcity flag —> Reduction of 2.18% (R$ 149.5 million)

Reversal of hydrological risk —> Reduction of 2.11% (R$ 145.1 million)

Remaining water shortage —> Reduction of 1.99% (R$ 136.2 million)

Energy overcontracting/exposure —> Reduction of 0.70% (R$ 47,891 million)

Water scarcity account – energy differentiation —> Reduction of 0.84% ​​(R$ 57.95 million)

Other financials —> Reduction of 0.52% (R$ 35.47 million)

Water scarcity account – imports July to August 2021 —> Reduction of 0.40% (R$ 27.76 million)

Increase in tariff makes Enel Ceará jump 31 positions and becomes 8th most expensive in Brazil

Before the increase approved on Tuesday, April 19, the tariff charged by Enel Ceará was the 39th most expensive in Brazil in relation to the amount charged for residential properties with low energy demand.

With the annual readjustment, the tariff applied to Ceará’s electricity bill jumped 31 positions, from R$588.8 per megawatt (MW) per hour, to R$731.6 in the same measure. Values ​​represent R$ 0.73 for each kilowatt (KW) consumed per hour in the State.

The tariff charged to the consumer by Enel Ceará is composed of:

32.2% – Taxes (28.8% ICMS and 3.4% Pis/Cofins)

29% – Energy

25.4% Distribution

8.9% – Charges

3.8% – Transport

Hélvio Guerra, director of Aneel, recognizes that the readjustments implemented “are not low”, but highlights the Agency’s actions in order to minimize the impact on the final consumer.

“In view of the difficulties we have been experiencing in recent years, in addition to the impacts of the pandemic with impacts on all sectors of society, we still have the issue of the price of gas in the international market that directly affects our sector, in addition to the water crisis, I consider the Aneel’s actions in relation to the judged cases”, he points out.

