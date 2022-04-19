Anvisa reviews emergency use of vaccines and medicines against Covid-19

After the announcement by the Minister of Health Marcelo Queiroga about the end of the Public Health Emergency of National Importance (Espin)the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) reported that it has started a process of reviewing resolutions dealing with the emergency use of vaccines and medicines released during the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the agency, the initial forecast was that the validity of the edited acts would end with the termination of the status.

The ministry highlighted that it sent a letter to the regulatory agency last Thursday, 14, requesting an extension of the deadline by one year after the end of the health crisis for medicines and immunizations related to Covid-19. However, it is necessary to follow the agency’s protocols, which involve the analysis and approval of the measure by Anvisa’s Collegiate Board.

“If approved, it should allow vaccines and medicines in emergency use to continue in use for this period (one year)”, the agency said in a note. An example of an immunizer with this type of authorization is CoronaVac, a vaccine from the Butantan Institute in partnership with the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac. In a note, Butantan informed that received no notification about the end of the Health Emergency and that it continues in negotiations with the agency so that the use of the vaccine is extended to all audiences, including children aged 3 to 5 years.

Also in a statement, Anvisa reinforced the importance of completing the vaccination schedule and taking the booster dose, as well as measures to avoid agglomerations, sanitize hands and wear masks in environments with a higher risk of infection.

“It is also necessary that epidemiological surveillance continues to act on the disease, through testing programs and genomic mapping of the virus in circulation in Brazil. The measure is necessary in view of the possibility of the emergence of new variants.”

The declaration of the end of the state of emergency was criticized by health experts. Vice-president of the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases (SBI), infectologist Alexandre Naime classified the decision as “a marketing ploy to give answers to an audience that wants to hear that the pandemic is over”. The Minister of Health has been pressured by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to decree the “end of the pandemic”, an attribution that belongs only to the World Health Organization (WHO).

President of SBI, Alberto Chebabo stressed that the population needs to understand that the measure doesn’t mean the pandemic is over. “This is an issue that has to be clarified.”

Continues after advertising





